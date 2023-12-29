Slogans for Babri Masjid Rebuild Emerge at JNU Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

In the lead-up to the scheduled inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, slogans demanding the rebuilding of Babri Masjid have emerged at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). This marks an escalation in tensions surrounding the controversial site of the Babri Masjid, demolished in 1992, sparking widespread communal unrest.

Tensions Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir, set for January 22, 2024, has met with online booking for ‘aarti’ passes. Devotees can attend the three daily rituals with passes obtained through a streamlined process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address attendees from the main entrance. A colossal 108 ft long and 3.5 ft wide incense stick, weighing 3500 kg, is being prepared for the inauguration, symbolizing grandeur and historical context.

Political Implications and Opposition’s Stance

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent nearly 6,000 invitations for the event, causing division within the Opposition INDIA bloc. CPM and Trinamool Congress are likely to skip the event, fearing political implications. The Shiv Sena and Congress are also facing dilemmas over attending the event, with concerns over electoral damage and playing into the BJP’s hands.

Preparations in Ayodhya

Ayodhya is being decked up with flowers, lights, and sculptures ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the inauguration of an international airport and the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station. Large posters bearing images of the upcoming Ram temple and the new airport have been put up in the city. The city’s residents and workers from different parts of the country are contributing to the decorations, inspired by the image of Lord Ram and other religious symbols.