Sleepwear to Streetwear: The Rise of Pajamas as Evening Wear

Striding in the limelight of the fashion world, the trend of adorning pajamas and dressing gowns as evening wear has seen a notable surge in popularity. Embraced by celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike, this unique style has ushered in a new era of versatility and comfort in fashion. The trend, sparked by the luxury silk pajamas of Olivia von Halle, amplified during the pandemic as celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow were spotted flaunting pajama sets for virtual events and press appearances.

Advertisment

The Vanguard of Sleepwear-as-Eveningwear

Leading the charge in this fashion revolution are brands such as Olivia von Halle, Asceno, Gilda & Pearl, and Sleeper. These brands are blurring the lines between sleepwear and ready-to-wear, offering luxurious, playful prints and chic textiles that transform pajamas into suitable attire for parties and other social events. Sleeper, in particular, is recognized for its iconic feather-cuffed button-down pajamas, worn by celebrities and even by the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Endorsement by Celebrities

Advertisment

Celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, and Kris Jenner have significantly contributed to popularizing this fashion statement. Their endorsement has elevated this style from being a mere trend to becoming an enduring style choice, highlighting the adaptability and year-round utility of these pieces.

A Sustainable Fashion Choice

More than just a fashion statement, this trend is also a nod to sustainability. It encourages getting more use out of clothing, with pieces like pajamas styled up for events but also worn casually. This versatility offers a practical solution to the fast fashion problem, promoting slower, more conscious consumption.