SkyTower's 4th Annual SkyLove Day: 1000 Red Balloons to Celebrate Love

SkyTower is set to mark the fourth edition of its annual SkyLove Day celebration on February 29th, where 1,000 biodegradable red balloons will be released, symbolizing love and community spirit. The event, featuring festive decorations, a photo corner, complimentary cotton candy, and a social media photo contest, aims to bring together tenants and the local community in a shared expression of love and joy.

Community Engagement and Festivities

This year's SkyLove Day introduces an innovative concept that encourages everyone to participate in the balloon release, enhancing the sense of unity and belonging among participants. The esplanade in front of SkyTower will transform into a hub of celebration from 1:00 p.m., offering attendees not only the chance to be part of the grand balloon release but also to enjoy theme-based decorations, a themed photo corner, and free cotton candy, making for an unforgettable family-friendly event.

'LOOK AT THE SKY!' Photo Competition

In addition to the balloon release, SkyTower is hosting a public photo competition titled 'LOOK AT THE SKY!', where participants can win a dinner voucher for two at the NOR-Sky Casual Restaurant. By capturing and sharing their balloon release moments on social media with specific hashtags, attendees amplify the day's joy and compete for an enticing prize, further fostering community engagement and social media interaction around the event.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Understanding the environmental concerns associated with balloon releases, SkyTower emphasizes that the balloons used for SkyLove Day are biodegradable, showcasing the company's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. This thoughtful consideration ensures that the celebration does not only bring joy to the participants and observers but also respects the environment, aligning with broader community values and concerns.

The annual SkyLove Day by SkyTower not only celebrates love in its many forms but also strengthens community bonds and fosters a sense of belonging among its tenants and the wider community. Through innovative engagement activities and a focus on sustainability, SkyTower sets a precedent for meaningful community-centered celebrations, making SkyLove Day a much-anticipated event in the local calendar.