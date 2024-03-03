SKIMS Launches French Terry Collection: Embrace Spring in Organic Comfort

SKIMS is revolutionizing springtime comfort with the launch of its new French Terry collection, featuring organic cotton pieces perfect for the upcoming warm weather. The collection includes a variety of comfy styles such as racerback bras, halter bodysuits, bike shorts, and leggings, available in soothing grey, blue, green, and black hues. Notably, the French Terry collection, while cozy enough for home lounging, is classified as outerwear, offering versatility for errands, gym visits, and more. In an innovative marketing move, SKIMS has featured its own employees in the collection's advertisements, highlighting the range's adaptability in real-life scenarios. The eagerly awaited French Terry collection is now available for purchase at the SKIMS Apparel Shop.