Sixth-Grader's Vibrant Butterfly Design Selected for Medical Center Hospice T-Shirt

Audrey Robertson, a sixth-grader from Milam Elementary in Tupelo, is making headlines with her artistic talent. Her vibrant butterfly design has been chosen to be featured on the new North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice t-shirt.

A Stroke of Genius

In a competition that saw over 200 submissions, Audrey's design stood out for its creativity and colorful representation of hope. The butterfly, often symbolizing transformation and new beginnings, resonated deeply with the mission of the NMMC Hospice.

Art for a Cause

The proceeds from the sale of these t-shirts will benefit the NMMC Hospice Memorial Service and Butterfly Release, as well as the Hospice Patient Assistance Fund. This initiative not only celebrates artistic talent but also contributes to a meaningful cause.

A Budding Artist

Upon learning about her win, Audrey was overjoyed. "I love art and colors," she said, "I can't believe my design will be on a t-shirt!" Her excitement is palpable, and it's clear that this young artist is just getting started.

The t-shirts, available in long sleeve, short sleeve, and sweatshirt options, can be purchased online. Audrey's design is more than just a beautiful image; it's a symbol of hope, transformation, and the healing power of art.