Singapore's Sofie Chandra: Transforming Love into Running Leadership

Singapore's Sofie Chandra discovered her passion for running in an unconventional way, through the heart. Initially not a fan of physical activities, Chandra's perspective shifted dramatically 11 years ago, thanks to a budding romance. Her journey from running to impress to running for her own joy and health has led her to significant roles within the running community, including captain of Adidas Runners Singapore, and founder of an all-women's club.

From Romance to Running Tracks

Chandra's introduction to running was not born out of an inherent love for the sport but a desire to connect with her boyfriend, Eugene Lim. Despite her initial disinterest and struggle, running soon became a central part of her life, not just for Lim's attention but for her own well-being. This personal transformation has been a journey of becoming healthier, fitter, and happier, illustrating the power of personal motivation intertwined with love.

Leadership and Community Building

Today, Chandra is a pivotal figure in Singapore's running scene, holding leadership positions in three different running crews. Her story is a testament to how passion can evolve and impact community building. Chandra's leadership within Adidas Runners Singapore, High Panters, and the Happy Pace Club showcases her commitment to inspiring others. Despite not being the fastest runner, her dedication to encouraging and motivating the running community speaks volumes about her influence.

Integrating Running with Lifestyle

Chandra's role as a co-founder of a marketing agency allows her the flexibility to intertwine her professional life with her passion for running. Balancing work with running four times a week, she exemplifies how one can integrate their passions seamlessly into their lifestyle. Her story is not just about running; it's about finding what makes you happy and making it a part of your daily life, demonstrating that with determination, anyone can become an inspiration to others.

Chandra's journey from a non-athletic individual to a leader in the running community is a powerful narrative about personal growth, love, and community engagement. Her story encourages us to look beyond the conventional paths to find our passions and lead by example. As Chandra continues to inspire runners in Singapore and beyond, her story serves as a reminder that it's never too late to chase your passions and make a difference in the lives of others.