Singapore Yachting Festival 2024 to Showcase Over 70 Yachts and a Lifestyle Market at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove

The Singapore Yachting Festival (SYF) 2024, one of the most anticipated events in the global marine industry, is ready to cast off on April 25 at the ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove. The four-day gala of yachting excellence, supported by Sentosa Development Corporation and Sentosa Cove Resort Management, promises an immersive experience into the exclusive world of yachting, with over 70 luxury watercraft on display – a remarkable increase from the previous year.

A Festival Celebrating the Yachting Lifestyle

More than a mere boat show, the SYF aims to offer guests a comprehensive exploration of the yachting lifestyle. The event is set to feature a vibrant Lifestyle Festival market, teeming with experiential activities, pop-up stalls, live music, and entertainment. From wine tasting and supercar displays to on-water demonstrations and private yacht tours, the festival is poised to cater to a wide range of tastes and interests.

Transforming the Marine Industry

The acquisition of SYF marks a transformative milestone for SUTL Enterprise. Arthur Tay, the company’s CEO, states the festival is part of their brand’s evolution in the marine industry, aiming to appeal to an aspirational audience. Showcasing prestigious yacht brands such as Sanlorenzo and Azimut, the festival is also set to host an awards dinner by Yacht Style magazine, further elevating its glamour quotient.

Focus on Sustainability

Before the SYF sails into action, the inaugural ICOMIA Boating Industry Conference will shine a spotlight on sustainability and decarbonization within the marine industry. The conference will serve as a networking platform for trade professionals and put forth significant industry research on propulsion systems. With a clear focus on the future, the conference is an apt precursor to the festival that celebrates the passion for yachting.

The festival, organized by ONE15 Events Management in collaboration with SG Marine Guide, aims to attract boating enthusiasts and lifestyle seekers from around the globe. With ticket prices available online and an early bird discount offered until March 31, the Singapore Yachting Festival 2024 is all set to make waves in the world of yachting.