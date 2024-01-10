en English
Lifestyle

Singapore Yachting Festival 2024 to Showcase Over 70 Yachts and a Lifestyle Market at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Singapore Yachting Festival 2024 to Showcase Over 70 Yachts and a Lifestyle Market at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove

The Singapore Yachting Festival (SYF) 2024, one of the most anticipated events in the global marine industry, is ready to cast off on April 25 at the ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove. The four-day gala of yachting excellence, supported by Sentosa Development Corporation and Sentosa Cove Resort Management, promises an immersive experience into the exclusive world of yachting, with over 70 luxury watercraft on display – a remarkable increase from the previous year.

A Festival Celebrating the Yachting Lifestyle

More than a mere boat show, the SYF aims to offer guests a comprehensive exploration of the yachting lifestyle. The event is set to feature a vibrant Lifestyle Festival market, teeming with experiential activities, pop-up stalls, live music, and entertainment. From wine tasting and supercar displays to on-water demonstrations and private yacht tours, the festival is poised to cater to a wide range of tastes and interests.

Transforming the Marine Industry

The acquisition of SYF marks a transformative milestone for SUTL Enterprise. Arthur Tay, the company’s CEO, states the festival is part of their brand’s evolution in the marine industry, aiming to appeal to an aspirational audience. Showcasing prestigious yacht brands such as Sanlorenzo and Azimut, the festival is also set to host an awards dinner by Yacht Style magazine, further elevating its glamour quotient.

Focus on Sustainability

Before the SYF sails into action, the inaugural ICOMIA Boating Industry Conference will shine a spotlight on sustainability and decarbonization within the marine industry. The conference will serve as a networking platform for trade professionals and put forth significant industry research on propulsion systems. With a clear focus on the future, the conference is an apt precursor to the festival that celebrates the passion for yachting.

The festival, organized by ONE15 Events Management in collaboration with SG Marine Guide, aims to attract boating enthusiasts and lifestyle seekers from around the globe. With ticket prices available online and an early bird discount offered until March 31, the Singapore Yachting Festival 2024 is all set to make waves in the world of yachting.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

