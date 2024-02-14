SIN BUN Expands to Salt City Market with Sweet and Savory Treats for Valentine's Day

On this Valentine's Day, love is in the air and so is the scent of freshly baked pastries at the Salt City Market. SIN BUN, the Syracuse-based kitchen and bakery known for reinventing the classic cinnamon bun, has opened its second location, much to the delight of food enthusiasts.

A Sweet Expansion

Founded by Bri and Jake Lastrina, SIN BUN first charmed the palates of Syracuse residents in Fall 2023 at the McCarthy Mercantile. With their unique approach to traditional baked goods, it's no surprise that the business quickly outgrew its initial space. Today, SIN BUN celebrates its expansion to the Salt City Market, promising a wider audience the chance to indulge in their sweet and savory creations.

Innovation at its Core

The Lastrinas identified a stale market for cinnamon buns and decided to take matters into their own hands. Bri's background in baking and Jake's business acumen led to the creation of a truly unique product, the Savory SINBUN. This signature item combines the comfort of a classic cinnamon bun with unexpected flavors, resulting in a gastronomic experience that has captivated the local food scene.

A Labor of Love

SIN BUN's journey began in 2021 when the couple graduated from the Salt City Market and Centerstate CEO's Start It Class. Their dedication to crafting exceptional pastries, along with their commitment to the Syracuse community, has been evident in their participation in events such as pop-ups at the Salt City Test Kitchen and Taste of Syracuse.

In addition to their signature SINBUNs, SIN BUN offers coffee, delivery service, and catering at both locations. The new Salt City Market store will continue this tradition, providing customers with the convenience they've come to expect from the brand.

To celebrate the grand opening, SIN BUN has prepared two special Valentine's Day treats: a dozen mini strawberry cheesecake rose buns and a chocolate and roses bundle. These exclusive offerings are sure to make anyone's heart flutter with delight.

As SIN BUN continues to expand and innovate, the Lastrinas remain dedicated to their mission of creating unique, high-quality baked goods that bring people together. With their second location now open, the sweet aroma of SIN BUN's pastries is set to become an even more familiar part of the Syracuse landscape.

Strawberry Cheesecake Rose Buns and Chocolate & Roses Bundles await those who venture into the Salt City Market this Valentine's Day. Will you be among the lucky ones to sample these delectable delights?