Simone Rocha Redefines Beauty Standards with the Coquette Aesthetic at London Fashion Week 2024

In the heart of London, as the city embraced the brisk air of February 2024, something magical unfolded within the venerable walls hosting London Fashion Week. This year, the spotlight shone brightly on designer Simone Rocha, whose Fall/Winter 2024 collection mesmerized attendees with its enchanting blend of tradition and modernity. The event, a confluence of the past and the present, showcased a distinctive beauty trend that harks back to an era of doll-like perfection, aptly named the coquette aesthetic.

The Enchantment of Coquette Aesthetics

As models gracefully paraded down the runway, it was evident that the coquette aesthetic trend had been reimagined with a contemporary twist. Simone Rocha's collection stood out not just for its sartorial craftsmanship but also for its compelling beauty look. The highlight was undoubtedly the hand-painted vine-like black eyebrows adorned with delicate rosebuds, a testament to the intricate detail and creativity that defines Rocha's work. This was complemented by matte skin, subtle contouring, and clear lip gloss, achieving what has been dubbed the perfect doll skin. The hairstyle, inspired by Princess Leia's iconic buns, was reinterpreted into coquette Princess Leia buns, further accessorized with bejeweled earrings or exaggerated hair bows, adding a touch of whimsy and romance to the overall look.

A Nod to Victorian Elegance and 80s Glamour

The resurgence of doll-like beauty wasn't confined to Simone Rocha's showcase. At the Harris Reed and Richard Quinn shows, MAC's global creative director, Terry Barber, unveiled a vision of Victorian mannequin skin, achieved through a masterful application of MAC's skin-illuminating products. This flawless base was paired with a perfect '80s lip shape, blending historical elegance with the boldness of 80s glamour. Complementing the makeup, hairstylist Sam McKnight crafted sculpted up-dos by dividing models' hair into two sections. The bottom section was styled into a French pleat, while the top was curled and pinned into place, all set with a generous application of hairspray and a finishing shine product, embodying the essence of a bygone era reborn.

Redefining Modern Beauty Standards

The Fall/Winter 2024 collection at London Fashion Week not only highlighted the versatility and innovation inherent in the fashion industry but also marked a significant shift in contemporary beauty ideals. Simone Rocha, alongside other designers, has paved the way for a new interpretation of the coquette aesthetic, seamlessly blending elements of romance, whimsy, and historical references. This approach not only challenges prevailing beauty standards but also invites us to explore new paradigms of beauty that are inclusive, diverse, and reflective of a broader historical spectrum. The collection serves as a poignant reminder that beauty and fashion are not just about following trends but about storytelling, creativity, and a continuous dialogue between the past and the present.

As we reflect on the mesmerizing displays of the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, it becomes clear that the coquette aesthetic, with its doll-like beauty and Victorian influences, is more than a fleeting trend. It is a testament to the enduring power of fashion and beauty to inspire, to challenge, and to captivate. Simone Rocha's collection, in its romantic and whimsical glory, invites us to dream, to reimagine, and to embrace the endless possibilities that fashion holds.