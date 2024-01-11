Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance at ‘Griselda’ Screening with Fiancée Lauren Silverman

Music tycoon Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman stepped out for a rare public appearance at the VIP screening of the Netflix series ‘Griselda.’ The London event was organized to support Cowell’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ co-star, Sofia Vergara.

Unveiling ‘Griselda’

Vergara, who takes on the lead role in ‘Griselda,’ was a regal sight at the screening in her flowing black dress. The series features Vergara in the complex role of a drug cartel leader, mirroring facets of her personal history. Vergara had previously shared on the Spanish talk show ‘El Hormiguero’ about her brother’s entanglement in the Colombian drug trade during the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and his subsequent death in 1996.

Cowell’s Success Story

Cowell’s presence at the screening was particularly noteworthy given his recent successes. The 64-year-old magnate has amassed a considerable fortune thanks to the global success of his television franchises. Syco Holdings, Cowell’s company, posted a pre-tax profit of 21.9 million for the year leading up to March. This success has afforded Cowell the luxury of reducing his work schedule, implementing a four-day work week in order to prioritize time with Silverman and their son Eric. His lifestyle changes include abstaining from work on Fridays, enjoying early dinners, and ceasing work communications after 5:30 pm.

Star-Studded Event

The screening saw the attendance of several other celebrities, including Nicole Appleton and Victoria Clay, further elevating the event’s glamour quotient. Cowell and Silverman, who have been engaged since Christmas Eve when Cowell proposed in Barbados, plan to include their son Eric prominently in their approaching wedding ceremony, adding a personal touch to the much-anticipated event.