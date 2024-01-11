en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance at ‘Griselda’ Screening with Fiancée Lauren Silverman

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance at ‘Griselda’ Screening with Fiancée Lauren Silverman

Music tycoon Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman stepped out for a rare public appearance at the VIP screening of the Netflix series ‘Griselda.’ The London event was organized to support Cowell’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ co-star, Sofia Vergara.

Unveiling ‘Griselda’

Vergara, who takes on the lead role in ‘Griselda,’ was a regal sight at the screening in her flowing black dress. The series features Vergara in the complex role of a drug cartel leader, mirroring facets of her personal history. Vergara had previously shared on the Spanish talk show ‘El Hormiguero’ about her brother’s entanglement in the Colombian drug trade during the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and his subsequent death in 1996.

Cowell’s Success Story

Cowell’s presence at the screening was particularly noteworthy given his recent successes. The 64-year-old magnate has amassed a considerable fortune thanks to the global success of his television franchises. Syco Holdings, Cowell’s company, posted a pre-tax profit of 21.9 million for the year leading up to March. This success has afforded Cowell the luxury of reducing his work schedule, implementing a four-day work week in order to prioritize time with Silverman and their son Eric. His lifestyle changes include abstaining from work on Fridays, enjoying early dinners, and ceasing work communications after 5:30 pm.

Star-Studded Event

The screening saw the attendance of several other celebrities, including Nicole Appleton and Victoria Clay, further elevating the event’s glamour quotient. Cowell and Silverman, who have been engaged since Christmas Eve when Cowell proposed in Barbados, plan to include their son Eric prominently in their approaching wedding ceremony, adding a personal touch to the much-anticipated event.

0
Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
10 mins ago
Tragic End for Pet Dog in Police Operation: A Deep Dive into the Incident
In a heartrending incident, an eight-year-old French Mastiff cross Great Dane named Monty, owned by former Aussie Gold Hunters TV host Rob Dale, was fatally shot by a police officer during a tumultuous arrest scenario. The dog had attacked both a suspect during the arrest and a female officer, which led to its tragic end.
Tragic End for Pet Dog in Police Operation: A Deep Dive into the Incident
Pea Soup Andersen's: A Culinary Landmark Temporarily Closes
51 mins ago
Pea Soup Andersen's: A Culinary Landmark Temporarily Closes
Christie Brinkley Radiates Youthful Exuberance Ahead of 70th Birthday
1 hour ago
Christie Brinkley Radiates Youthful Exuberance Ahead of 70th Birthday
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Delve into Personalized Men's Wedding Bands Trend
45 mins ago
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Delve into Personalized Men's Wedding Bands Trend
Zales Redefines Jewelry Space with Designer Edit Initiative
48 mins ago
Zales Redefines Jewelry Space with Designer Edit Initiative
Viral TikTok Video Sheds Light on XL Bully Breed's Strength and UK Ban
49 mins ago
Viral TikTok Video Sheds Light on XL Bully Breed's Strength and UK Ban
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
7 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
7 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
7 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
8 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
8 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
9 mins
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
9 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
9 mins
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
10 mins
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app