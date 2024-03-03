Silka Unveils New Whitening Deodorant with Herlene Budol as Ambassador, Promising Affordable Underarm Care

Known for its commitment to quality and affordability, Silka announces its latest innovation, the new Silka Whitening Deodorant. The brand extends its expertise to the realm of underarm care, delivering exceptional results at an unbeatable price point. With an untarnished reputation in the beauty industry for more than two decades, Silka continues to rise above the market with all-out "kinis-puti" products every Filipina deserves.

Empowering Underarm Care

"What LIMITS us are the things na pilit nating tinatago. This is how many of us treat our underarm, like a dark secret. We tend to forget to take care of it the way we take care of our outward appearance," Silka marketing manager Apple de Belen underscored the commitment of "Alagang Silka" in addressing all skin care concerns. The brand campaign rooted in confidence, self-assurance, and the empowering spirit of "Queenfidence," is embodied by its newest ambassador, Herlene Budol.

Herlene Budol's Debut as Ambassador

Overwhelmed by the warm welcome as she debuted as the ambassador for the whitening deodorant line, the campaign also marks Budol's first TV commercial. She wowed the crowd with a sultry yet powerful sing and dance performance during the launch. Silka invites consumers to experience the transformative power of the New Silka Whitening Deodorant and join the journey toward beauty and confidence.

Join the Journey Towards Confidence

Visit silkaskincare on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram for more information. Through its innovative products and inspiring ambassadors like Herlene Budol, Silka continues to empower women by providing affordable solutions to underarm care, ensuring confidence and "Queenfidence" in every step.