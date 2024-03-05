Silicon Valley Executive Embraces Southern Hospitality: Erich Volkert Joins Moultrie Mobile in Birmingham

From Silicon Valley to Indian Springs, Erich Volkert's move to Birmingham as the new Vice President of Product Management at Moultrie Mobile marks a significant lifestyle and career shift. Drawn by the company's innovative culture and the allure of Southern hospitality, Volkert and his family embarked on a new journey in 2023, choosing Birmingham over their initial target, Huntsville. Moultrie Mobile, known for its cutting-edge hunting and outdoor products, presented an opportunity too compelling to pass up.

Why Moultrie Mobile Stood Out

Volkert was immediately struck by the company's unique culture—a blend of professional camaraderie and a strong inclination towards innovation. He highlights the team's high curiosity and low ego as key factors that foster a conducive environment for growth and learning. Moultrie Mobile's status as a quasi-startup, backed by the resources and infrastructure of its parent company EBSCO, provides the perfect platform for creative freedom and rapid expansion.

Integrating Work with Passion

At Moultrie Mobile, the connection between work and personal passion is palpable. Products like cellular trail cameras and connected feeders aren't just commodities; they're tools that enhance the hunting experience, bridging technology with tradition. For Volkert, the prospect of innovating in such a dynamic field is exhilarating. The ability to directly impact customer satisfaction and product development, all while indulging in his newfound appreciation for the outdoors, is a dream come true.

Embracing the Birmingham Lifestyle

Beyond the professional allure, Birmingham's lifestyle has been a breath of fresh air for Volkert and his family. From the stark contrast in traffic congestion to the refreshing presence of lush greenery, the move has been full of pleasant surprises. Southern hospitality, a concept once foreign to them, has now become a cherished aspect of their daily lives. The welcoming and polite nature of the Birmingham community has made their transition smoother and more enjoyable than they could have ever imagined.

As Erich Volkert settles into his role at Moultrie Mobile and his new life in Birmingham, the future looks bright. His story is a testament to the unexpected paths career and life can take, blending professional ambition with personal fulfillment. For Volkert, the move is not just a career milestone but a lifestyle choice that promises new adventures and opportunities in the heart of the South.