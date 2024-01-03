Sienna Miller Welcomes Second Child with Partner Oli Green

British actress Sienna Miller, 42, has welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with her 27-year-old partner Oli Green. The news of her pregnancy emerged last August after the couple was spotted vacationing in Ibiza, with Miller noticeably carrying a baby bump. This confirmed earlier speculations from a family trip to St. Tropez in July the same year.

Miller and Green’s Relationship

Miller and Green’s relationship started in February 2022. Despite a significant 15-year age gap, the couple seemed unbothered by societal norms and criticisms. They recently moved from London to New York, marking a new chapter in their relationship. Prior to their relationship, Miller’s romantic ventures included high-profile names like Brad Pitt, Jude Law, and Daniel Craig.

Miller’s Second Journey into Motherhood

Miller’s journey into motherhood for the second time has been marked by her decision to freeze her eggs at 40. This was a significant step considering her previous anxieties about her life plan, which originally included being married and having a large family by her 30s. The unplanned second pregnancy came as a surprise to Miller, but she embraced it happily. She had previously spoken about the pressures of motherhood and the societal expectations of having more children after turning 40.

Miller’s Relationship with Ex-Fiancé and Co-Parenting

Miller shares her first child, daughter Marlowe, born in 2012, with her ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. Despite their split between 2011 and 2015, Miller and Sturridge have maintained a close friendship and a successful co-parenting relationship. Besides, Miller has always spoken highly of her bond with Marlowe, highlighting their shared sense of humor and strong connection.