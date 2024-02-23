Shugga Hi Bakery in East Nashville Celebrates Black History Month with Soulful Brunch

Imagine stepping into a restaurant where every dish tells a story, every note of music carries the weight of history, and the walls themselves bear witness to a journey of resilience and triumph. This is the experience at Shugga Hi Bakery and Cafe in East Nashville, where owners Kathy Leslie and her sister Sandra Austin have turned a once-segregated building into a vibrant celebration of Southern cuisine and African American culture. On February 25, this establishment will not just serve food; it will honor a legacy, commemorating Black History Month with a special brunch that promises to be as enriching as it is delicious.

Advertisment

A Legacy Reclaimed

At the heart of Shugga Hi's story is a deep connection to the struggles and victories of the civil rights movement, a connection personified by Kathy Leslie and Sandra Austin. Raised by an equal-rights activist mother, the sisters grew up acutely aware of the racial injustices that plagued their community. Leslie recalls a childhood incident that epitomizes the era's racial divides: a white woman refusing to touch her hand, opting instead to drop her change into her soda. Yet, it is this very history of segregation that makes the location of Shugga Hi Bakery so significant. Nashville, a city that led the desegregation of lunch counters in the South, represents a fitting backdrop for a restaurant that embodies progress and inclusivity. The sisters' decision to open their restaurant in a building that once barred entry to individuals like them is a poignant reminder of how far society has come—and how much further it needs to go.

Celebrating with Soul

Advertisment

The special brunch planned for February 25 is more than just a meal; it is a testament to the enduring spirit and rich culinary traditions of the African American community. Known for its lively jazz brunches and popular chicken-and-waffles, Shugga Hi Bakery will offer a menu that pays homage to the recipes passed down by their mother, an equal-rights activist. The event will feature live music, an array of food and beverage options, and an atmosphere that invites patrons to reflect on the significance of Black History Month. In keeping with the sisters' commitment to accessible hospitality, the brunch does not require reservations, though details on pricing and the restaurant's location can be found on their website.

A Step Forward

The significance of owning a restaurant in a historically segregated building is not lost on Kathy Leslie. She emphasizes the importance of never taking for granted the ability to walk into a restaurant and dine, a simple pleasure denied to many not so long ago. The upcoming brunch is a celebration of how far the African American community has come, but also a reminder of the challenges that remain. By honoring Black History Month in this way, Shugga Hi Bakery serves as a beacon of hope and a call to action, urging us to remember the past while working towards a more inclusive future.

In a world where the struggles for racial equality continue, Shugga Hi Bakery and Cafe stands as a testament to resilience, culture, and progress. Kathy Leslie and Sandra Austin have created more than just a place to eat; they have established a space where history is honored, and every meal is a reminder of the journey towards justice. As patrons gather on February 25 to enjoy the special brunch, they will be participating in an event that is as much about commemoration as it is about celebration, contributing to a legacy that goes beyond the walls of Shugga Hi Bakery.