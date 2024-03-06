Shrewsbury Abbey Hosts 'Every Child Has A Voice' Concert for Mental Health Support

In an inspiring blend of youthful talent and philanthropy, Shrewsbury Abbey is set to host the 'Every Child Has A Voice' concert this Friday, shining a spotlight on the importance of mental health support for young people. Aimed at raising funds for Crane Quality Counselling, a local charity dedicated to offering timely counselling services to families and young individuals, the event promises an evening of exceptional musical performances.

Tickets are available, with adults priced at £6 and children granted free entry, ensuring accessibility for all to support this vital cause.

Spotlight on Crane Quality Counselling

Crane Quality Counselling stands out for its rapid response to mental health needs, offering appointments within a mere seven to 14 days of referral. This is particularly significant for the youth of Shropshire, providing them with necessary support through both school collaborations and individual sessions. The charity's commitment to serving those as young as seven up to 18 years old underlines a crucial understanding of early intervention in mental health care.

A Musical Journey for Charity

The 'Every Child Has A Voice' concert is not just a showcase of budding talent but a beacon of hope for many families struggling with mental health issues. By choosing the iconic Shrewsbury Abbey as the venue, the event also highlights the community's rich cultural heritage, marrying it with the cause of mental health awareness and support. This combination of music, history, and philanthropy makes for an enriching experience that goes beyond the concert night.

Joining Hands for Mental Health

The event's role in raising funds for Crane Quality Counselling's children's services is a poignant reminder of the community's power in making a difference. With tickets priced to encourage wide participation, the concert is an invitation to the community to stand together in support of mental health. It's a call to action to not only enjoy an evening of beautiful music but to contribute to a cause that shapes the future of young lives in Shropshire.

As the 'Every Child Has A Voice' concert approaches, it serves as a vibrant testament to the community's commitment to supporting mental health for its younger members. The collaboration between Crane Quality Counselling and Shrewsbury Abbey for this event underscores the importance of accessible mental health care, and the role of arts and culture in raising awareness and funds for such pivotal services. By participating, attendees not only witness the talents of young singers but also contribute to a future where every child's mental health is nurtured and valued.