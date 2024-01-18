en English
Shoji Morimoto: The ‘Rental Person’ Who Makes a Living From Doing Nothing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Shoji Morimoto, a name that has become synonymous with an unconventional occupation, has built a reputation for himself as the ‘Rental Person’ who does nothing. A concept that took flight in 2018, Morimoto has since then been hired over 4,000 times, with his clientele hiring him for a myriad of reasons, all requiring his passive participation.

The Art of Doing Nothing

From watching clients surf through matchmaking sites to accompanying individuals who are filing divorce papers, Morimoto’s job demands him to be present without actively involving himself. He has been a silent spectator at marathon finish lines, offering no cheer or encouragement, but simply being there, fulfilling his role. His services extend to any legal and intriguing tasks, with the only compensation being coverage for transportation and meals.

A Memoir of Unusual Experiences

In his memoir, ‘Rental Person Who Does Nothing’, translated into English by Don Knotting, Morimoto delves into his experiences and the philosophy that underlines this extraordinary line of work. Readers have found the book to be quirky, with an air of authenticity that reflects Morimoto’s passive yet comforting presence.

Embracing the Criticism

Despite the popularity and intrigue surrounding his occupation, Morimoto has faced his share of criticism. Labelled as ‘a new-age gigolo’ and ‘a new-age beggar’, he chooses to view these comments in a positive light, considering them as part of the societal discourse surrounding his work. Once charging 10,000 Japanese yen per booking, Morimoto ceased to charge his clients for his services from September 2022, accepting reimbursements only for travel and other expenses.

Living off his savings, this introverted freelance writer from Japan considers his work more of a personal enjoyment rather than a business, aligning perfectly with his personality that requires no deep commitment or need to display a particular persona.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

