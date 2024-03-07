Shirley Mae Tisdell, Beloved Hoyt Lakes Citizen and Volunteer, Passes Away at 88

Shirley Mae Tisdell, a cherished member of the Hoyt Lakes community known for her extensive volunteer work, died at 88 on February 28, 2024, marking the end of an era for those who knew her. Born on May 3, 1935, in Bemidji to William and Gertrude (Sykes) Forward, Shirley moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1956, where she left an indelible mark on the community through her dedication to service and family.

Life and Legacy

After moving to Hoyt Lakes with her husband Harry Tisdell, Shirley quickly became a pillar of the community. She worked as a nursing assistant for many years, reflecting her nurturing nature and commitment to caring for others. Beyond her professional life, Shirley was deeply involved in the Hoyt Lakes VFW Auxiliary and Faith Lutheran Church, embodying the spirit of volunteerism. Her passions included playing cards, fishing, quilting, and, most importantly, spending quality time with her expansive family and friends.

Community Impact

Shirley's impact on Hoyt Lakes was profound, with her volunteer efforts spanning several youth and civic organizations. Her dedication to the community was a testament to her belief in the power of collective action and support. Shirley's loss is deeply felt among those who knew her, with her legacy of kindness, service, and community engagement leaving a lasting impression on Hoyt Lakes.

Remembering Shirley

A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life and contributions will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes on March 15, with Pastor Charles Barnes and Deacon Richard Johnston officiating. The service promises to be a reflection of Shirley's vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to her community. She leaves behind three sons, eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, who will carry forward her legacy of love and service.

The passing of Shirley Mae Tisdell marks the loss of a significant figure in Hoyt Lakes, but her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her. Through her actions, Shirley demonstrated the importance of community, compassion, and lifelong service, lessons that will endure in the heart of Hoyt Lakes for generations to come.