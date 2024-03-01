Shelby Gideon Crowned First Des Moines Register Student of the Week for Exemplary Contributions

Shelby Gideon, a sophomore at Martensdale-St. Marys Jr./Sr. High School, has recently been honored as the Des Moines Register's inaugural Student of the Week, a testament to her remarkable influence and active participation within her educational community. Garnering a staggering 11,105 out of 12,552 votes, Gideon stands out as a beacon of academic and extracurricular excellence. Her varied involvements range from band and speech to drama, academic bowl team, softball, and soccer, showcasing a well-rounded and ambitious student body member.

Advertisment

A Multifaceted Achiever

According to Joshua D. Moser, the school's principal, Shelby's relentless pursuit of academic excellence is evident not only in her grades but also in her significant contributions to the drama department and her voluntary tutoring sessions. Her role as both a stage manager and actress in the school's upcoming drama production further highlights her dedication and talent. Gideon's proactive engagement in such a wide array of activities underscores the qualities that make her an exemplary student and a positive role model for her peers.

Community Recognition and Beyond

Advertisment

The Student of the Week program, spearheaded by the Des Moines Register, seeks to spotlight outstanding students across central Iowa, based on nominations from principals, teachers, and guidance counselors. The initiative culminates in a reader-driven voting process, enabling the community to actively participate in celebrating the achievements of these young individuals. Gideon's victory in this competitive arena not only amplifies her achievements but also sets a precedent for future participants in the program.

Continuing the Legacy

As the program continues, with polls opening every Monday and concluding on Thursdays, it provides a continuous opportunity for students to be recognized for their hard work, integrity, and commitment to their academic and extracurricular endeavors. Prospective candidates are encouraged to have their principals reach out, ensuring a diverse and competitive selection of nominees. Gideon's success story serves as an inspiration, encouraging students across the Des Moines area to strive for excellence and to actively contribute to their schools and communities.

The recognition of students like Shelby Gideon not only celebrates their individual achievements but also highlights the importance of academic and extracurricular engagement in shaping well-rounded, responsible, and successful individuals. As the Des Moines Register's Student of the Week program evolves, it will undoubtedly continue to uncover and honor the remarkable talents and contributions of students throughout central Iowa, fostering a culture of excellence and recognition within the educational community.