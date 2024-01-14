en English
Lifestyle

Shea McGee’s Five-Step Guide to Luxurious Bed Styling

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Shea McGee’s Five-Step Guide to Luxurious Bed Styling

Shea McGee, the trailblazing founder of McGee & Co. and celebrated host on Netflix, has unveiled her reservoir of interior design knowledge through her latest book, ‘The Art of Home,’ and an accompanying YouTube series. In a recent addition to this series, aptly titled ‘The Art of Bed Styling,’ McGee delineates a five-step process to curate a luxuriant and personalized bed setup.

Creating a Luxurious Bed Setup

McGee’s method caters to a broad spectrum of styles, from the minimalist to the maximalist. It begins with the selection of a fitting sheet set that aligns with one’s comfort requirements and aesthetic aspirations. This is followed by the addition of a snug duvet that resonates with individual sleep patterns and climatic conditions. McGee’s third step involves choosing a quilt to layer, a technique that amplifies visual curiosity.

Pillows and Materials: The Key to Sophistication

The arrangement of pillows and shams to make a statement constitutes the next stage of McGee’s approach. The process reaches its culmination with the placement of decorative pillows and a draped throw, lending an appealing and textured appearance to the bed. Significantly, McGee underscores the impact of material choice in realizing the envisioned finish. For instance, percale sheets impart a crisp look, while linen offers a more lived-in appeal.

McGee’s Influence in the Design World

McGee’s influence extends beyond her YouTube series and book. Her commitment to crafting quality items and fostering fresh aesthetics in collaboration with preferred brands is evident. Her portfolio teems with design projects and transformations, including a Mexican casa makeover and an update to a Victorian residence. Recent partnerships and the design ethos that forms the backbone of her work further attest to her prowess in the realm of interior design.

By adhering to McGee’s five-step method, anyone can instill a professional touch into their bed styling, thereby fostering a sophisticated and comfortable sleep environment.

Lifestyle
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

