Sharjah Set to Sparkle: 34th Ramadan Festival Launches with Grand Celebrations and Discounts

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is gearing up for the grand launch of the 34th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024, promising an extensive 37-day event that will blanket the entire emirate from 8th March to 13th April. This festival, a long-standing tradition, is anticipated to bring a flurry of activities and discounts to the region, aiming to stimulate the local economy and foster community spirit during the holy month.

Preparations and Partnerships

Preparations for the anticipated event are in full swing, with the organising committee engaging in numerous discussions with both government and private sectors to ensure a seamless and collaborative effort towards the festival's success. These partnerships are crucial for orchestrating an event of this scale, ensuring that all cities and regions within the emirate are ready to host the myriad of activities planned.

Shopping and Entertainment Galore

As part of the festival, key shopping centres, retail destinations, and stores across Sharjah will roll out a series of marketing, entertainment, and heritage activities designed to celebrate Ramadan's spirit. With the festivities extending to the central and eastern regions, shoppers can expect a wide array of products at discounted prices. Adding to the allure are the exciting draws, competitions, and valuable prizes up for grabs, alongside a variety of recreational activities that aim to highlight the unique spirit of Ramadan.

Economic and Social Impact

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, highlighted the festival's significant role in boosting the emirate's economy, particularly the retail and tourism sectors. He also emphasized the event's social importance, noting how it creates a special atmosphere for Ramadan, spreading joy among residents and visitors alike, and promoting social and cultural engagement. Furthermore, the Ramadan Nights exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah is set to launch in conjunction with the festival, offering the community access to a diverse range of products and merchandise at competitive prices, thereby enhancing the shopping experience.

The Sharjah Ramadan Festival not only stands as a beacon of economic stimulation but also as a celebration of cultural heritage and community spirit. As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be an enriching and joyous month for Sharjah's residents and visitors, reinforcing the emirate's position as a vibrant cultural and economic hub in the region.