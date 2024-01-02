Shar Roorda: The Salon Owner Revolutionizing Textured Hair Care

Shar Roorda, a 38-year-old salon owner in Waterloo, has created a distinctive niche in the beauty industry by offering what she terms as “hair-apy” at Shar’s Hair Salon. The salon caters specifically to clients with textured hair, providing services that are both therapeutic and educational. Roorda’s journey to this unique approach stems from her personal struggle with managing her own hair, a struggle exacerbated by her adoption into a white family with little exposure to Black hair care.

Fostering Growth Through Hair-apy

Roorda’s salon extends beyond the traditional haircuts and styling services. It focuses on educating families on caring for Black or brown curly hair. This includes teaching the basics of hair care, appropriate product use, and various styling options that embrace and maintain the natural texture of the hair. The salon aims to create a conversational ambiance, addressing the emotional aspects associated with hair and self-perception that are often ingrained from childhood.

Working with Cedar Valley Angels

Roorda’s commitment to natural hair care extends beyond her salon. She has partnered with Cedar Valley Angels to support foster care children. Drawing from her personal experience as an adopted child and her professional expertise, she offers her services to foster children who may be grappling with hair care issues similar to those she faced.

Community Involvement and Recognition

Apart from her salon, Roorda contributes to her Waverly community’s diversity and inclusion efforts. She is a member of the local Diversity and Inclusion Board and organizes cultural events. These endeavours, combined with her dedication to her work, have led to her nomination for the prestigious 20 Under 40 award. This recognition is a testament to Roorda’s impact in her professional field and her community.