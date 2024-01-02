en English
Lifestyle

Shar Roorda: The Salon Owner Revolutionizing Textured Hair Care

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Shar Roorda, a 38-year-old salon owner in Waterloo, has created a distinctive niche in the beauty industry by offering what she terms as “hair-apy” at Shar’s Hair Salon. The salon caters specifically to clients with textured hair, providing services that are both therapeutic and educational. Roorda’s journey to this unique approach stems from her personal struggle with managing her own hair, a struggle exacerbated by her adoption into a white family with little exposure to Black hair care.

Fostering Growth Through Hair-apy

Roorda’s salon extends beyond the traditional haircuts and styling services. It focuses on educating families on caring for Black or brown curly hair. This includes teaching the basics of hair care, appropriate product use, and various styling options that embrace and maintain the natural texture of the hair. The salon aims to create a conversational ambiance, addressing the emotional aspects associated with hair and self-perception that are often ingrained from childhood.

Working with Cedar Valley Angels

Roorda’s commitment to natural hair care extends beyond her salon. She has partnered with Cedar Valley Angels to support foster care children. Drawing from her personal experience as an adopted child and her professional expertise, she offers her services to foster children who may be grappling with hair care issues similar to those she faced.

Community Involvement and Recognition

Apart from her salon, Roorda contributes to her Waverly community’s diversity and inclusion efforts. She is a member of the local Diversity and Inclusion Board and organizes cultural events. These endeavours, combined with her dedication to her work, have led to her nomination for the prestigious 20 Under 40 award. This recognition is a testament to Roorda’s impact in her professional field and her community.

Lifestyle United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

