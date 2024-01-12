Shanna Moakler Puts Calabasas Home on the Market for $2.599 Million

Shanna Moakler, a renowned model and former Playboy Playmate, has placed her Calabasas residence on the market for an asking price of $2.599 million. Nestled in a secure gated community, the property showcases a two-story Mediterranean-style architectural design complemented by a detached one-bedroom casita.

Exquisite Features and Amenities

The imposing property boasts a portico driveway, leading to a spacious three-car garage. The entrance reveals an elegant foyer, adorned with travertine stone flooring, setting the tone for the opulence within. The house’s highlights include a well-equipped kitchen with granite countertops, an island with a sink, and a butler’s pantry furnished with a built-in wine cooler.

Further enhancing the appeal are the living room, family room, and master bedroom, each featuring its own fireplace. The home houses a total of five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a commodious living space measuring 5,271 square feet.

An Architectural Marvel

A wrought-iron staircase, adding to the interior’s grandeur, spirals up to the second floor, housing a versatile loft space, suitable for use as an office or playroom. The house’s design tastefully marries luxury and practicality, creating an abode that is as functional as it is aesthetically pleasing.

About Shanna Moakler

Moakler, a 40-year-old who has made appearances on the reality show ‘Hollywood Exes’ and was crowned the 1995 Miss USA, had previously been married to Travis Barker, the drummer for the band Blink-182. The couple had made appearances on the MTV reality show ‘Meet the Barkers.’ Moakler had originally acquired the property in 2002 for a sum of $1,461,500.

Although the asking price for the property is slightly less than the $2.7 million she paid for it in 2019, it is expected to attract a fair amount of attention given the home’s prime location, architectural charm, and the celebrity status of the owner.