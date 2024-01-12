en English
Shankaracharyas Absent, but Ram Temple Ceremony in Ayodhya Continues with Global Attention

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Shankaracharyas Absent, but Ram Temple Ceremony in Ayodhya Continues with Global Attention

On January 22nd, the city of Ayodhya, India, will be the epicenter of a significant religious event – the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple. Despite the decision of all four Shankaracharyas, the highest spiritual leaders in Hinduism, not to participate, preparations are in full swing, and the event is expected to proceed smoothly. Endorsement from two of the absent Shankaracharyas has added a positive note to the proceedings.

Unprecedented Preparations for the Ceremony

With comprehensive arrangements by the Ram Temple Trust, the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a ritual symbolizing the sanctification of a deity’s idol, is set to be a grand affair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran LK Advani are confirmed attendees, further highlighting the event’s national importance. The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a robust security plan, including AI-based cameras, face recognition technology, and an Anti-Drone System. Special road and train arrangements have been made for the guests, and emergency response teams have been deployed. Healthcare facilities, special commemorative tokens, a 2,400 kg bell, a 44 feet high brass flag pole, and golden doors coated with gold are all part of the preparations.

The Global Significance of the Event

Over 100 guests from 53 countries have been invited, reflecting the global significance of the inauguration and highlighting inclusivity by inviting individuals who played diverse roles in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid case. This eclectic mix of international guests not only underscores the ceremony’s global appeal but also emphasizes the inclusivity that forms the bedrock of the occasion.

Looking Ahead

As Ayodhya gears up for the historic inauguration, the preparations undertaken by the authorities are an indication of the event’s magnitude and significance. Despite the absence of the Shankaracharyas, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is set to be a defining moment in India’s spiritual landscape. As preparations continue, the nation and the world look forward to this historic event with anticipation and reverence.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

