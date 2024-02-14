Shandy Makes a Triumphant Return in 2024: Refreshing Twists on a Classic Beverage

Shandy Makes a Triumphant Return in 2024

This summer, the beverage scene is buzzing with the resurgence of a long-lost favorite: shandy. After disappearing from the market for nearly 15 years, shandy is back and better than ever, with a variety of ready-made options to satisfy every palate.

The Revival of an English Classic

Shandy, an English invention from the 1800s, is traditionally made with lemon or lemon-lime mixer. However, modern brewers are putting their own twist on the classic beverage, incorporating a range of flavors to create unique and refreshing drinks.

Foster's Proper Shandy, launched by Heineken, is one of the most highly anticipated shandies of the year. With a moderate 3% alcohol content, this 50/50 lager and lemonade mix is expected to be a hit among those looking for a lighter alternative to traditional beers.

A Floral Twist on a Classic

One of the standout ready-made options is Sainsbury's elderflower shandy. This sensational beverage is floral on the nose and offers a refreshing taste that is desired in a lager top. The delicate elderflower flavor perfectly balances the crispness of the lager, making it a perfect drink for a summer day.

Citrus Variations Abound

While lemon and lemon-lime are the most traditional shandy flavors, other citrus drinks are making their mark in the shandy world. Bavaria's radler, for example, uses a grapefruit-flavored soda to create a tangy and refreshing beverage.

Other popular variations include rhubarb shandy, pink grapefruit radler, hibiscus and lemon shandy, and lemony-fresh shandy. Each variation offers its own unique twist on the classic shandy, making it easy to find a flavor that suits your taste.

In conclusion, the resurgence of shandy in 2024 is a welcome addition to the beverage scene. With its light and refreshing qualities, shandy is the perfect drink for summer days. Whether you prefer the traditional lemon and lager mix or one of the many modern variations, there is a shandy out there for everyone.