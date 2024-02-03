Shamita Shetty Rings in 45th Birthday Surrounded by Family and Friends

Indian actress Shamita Shetty marked her 45th year with an intimate family dinner at a plush restaurant in South Mumbai. Dressed in a Barbie pink off-shoulder dress, the star of movies like 'Mohabbatein,' 'Agnipankh,' and 'Zeher' was in high spirits as she celebrated her special day with her mother Sunanda Shetty, her sister Shilpa Shetty, and her brother-in-law Raj Kundra.

A Family Affair

Shamita's sister, Shilpa Shetty, known for her roles in 'Dhadkan', 'Life in a... Metro', and more recently her stint as a judge on 'Super Dancer', arrived at the celebration in a chic white outfit, accompanied by her best friend Akanksha Malhotra. Her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, complemented the ladies' vibrant attire with a sleek all-black ensemble. However, the couple's children, Viaan and Samisha, were notably absent from the event.

Friends from the Industry

Joining the family was television actor Aamir Ali, who had previously worked with Shamita in the series 'Black Widows'. His presence added a touch of camaraderie to the intimate gathering, highlighting the close-knit relationships Shamita has developed in the industry over her career. The actress, who has also made her mark in reality TV shows like 'Bigg Boss 3,' 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8,' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9,' certainly had a lot to celebrate.

Heartwarming Birthday Wishes

Adding to the warmth of the celebration was a heartfelt message from Shilpa Shetty posted on Instagram. She expressed her love for her sister, wishing her joy, health, and a little mischief in the year ahead. The post, a video compilation of sweet moments with Shamita, tugged at the heartstrings of fans and followers, garnering a flurry of likes and comments. As Shamita Shetty embarks on another year of her journey, her family's support and the love of her fans are sure to make it a memorable one.