Shakey J's: From Milkshake Hub to Family Feast Destination on Newton's Thriving High Street

Launching in 2016 as a modest milkshake and dessert shop, Shakey J's has blossomed into a beloved family dining spot in Newton-le-Willows, mirroring the high street's own evolution into a bustling hub of independent businesses. Owners Chris and Claire Jackson's decision to relocate to a larger premises early in 2023 marked a new chapter for Shakey J's, allowing for an expanded menu and more seating, amidst the backdrop of a vibrant community and ongoing local regeneration efforts.

A Strategic Expansion

In January 2023, Shakey J's made a bold move to a more spacious location within Newton's high street, a timely decision that capitalized on the area's economic resurgence. This relocation was more than a mere change of scenery; it was a strategic expansion designed to accommodate the growing demand for Shakey J's unique blend of delectable treats and hearty meals. The new venue not only provided the space needed to enlarge their menu offerings, including Full English breakfasts and gourmet burgers, but it also reinforced Shakey J's commitment to being a family-centric establishment.

Challenges and Triumphs

Despite the positive momentum, Shakey J's transition was not without its hurdles. The energy crisis posed significant challenges, with soaring bills threatening to overshadow the shop's success. Yet, the Jacksons' dedication to quality and value, coupled with their deep integration into the community, helped Shakey J's navigate these turbulent times. Their efforts to engage with the local populace, through school reward programs and sports team sponsorships, underscored a business model that went beyond profit, focusing on genuine community building.

A Community Anchor

Today, Shakey J's stands as a testament to the resilience and potential of small businesses to thrive amidst adversity. The shop has become an integral part of Newton's high street, contributing to its vibrancy and appeal. The Jacksons' journey from a small milkshake outlet to a bustling family diner reflects their passion and commitment, serving as an inspiring example for aspiring entrepreneurs. As Shakey J's continues to flourish, it not only offers a model of success but also reinforces the importance of community, family, and hard work.

As Shakey J's looks to the future, its role in Newton's community seems set to grow, embodying the spirit of innovation and resilience that defines successful family businesses. The Jacksons' story is a reminder that challenges can be overcome with determination, and that a focus on quality and community can turn a simple idea into a local institution.