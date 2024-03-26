Shake Your Future: Bermuda's New Wave of Bartenders Crafted by Bacardi Partnership

Nine ambitious young Bermudians have embarked on a transformative journey as part of the second cohort of the Shake Your Future program, a strategic collaboration between the Bermuda Government and Bacardi. This initiative aims to revitalize the local bartending scene by providing comprehensive training and career opportunities in the hospitality industry.

Empowering Bermuda's Youth

At the heart of this partnership is a commitment to nurturing the talents of Bermuda's youth. The program includes an intensive curriculum at the European Bartender School in London, followed by on-the-job training, ensuring participants are well-equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge. Minister of Economy and Labour, Jason Hayward, lauded the collaboration, highlighting the significant investment from both the Government and Bacardi in fostering a bright future for Bermuda's young adults.

Success Stories and Program Impact

The initiative has already shown promising outcomes with members of the first cohort successfully transitioning into professional bartending roles. Kierra Lee, a standout participant, made history by winning the Taste of Bermuda: Set The Bar Cocktail Competition, marking her as the youngest and first female victor. This achievement not only underscores the program's inclusivity but also the high caliber of talent it cultivates. Douglas Mello, managing director of Bacardi Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of the new cohort to further enrich the community and uphold the legacy of their predecessors.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for Bermudian Hospitality

As these nine young individuals set forth on their journey, there is a palpable sense of excitement about the impact they will have on Bermuda's hospitality landscape. The Shake Your Future program stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity, demonstrating the power of dedicated mentorship and training in transforming lives and strengthening industries. As more Bermudians are equipped with the skills to excel in bartending, the island's hospitality product continues to improve, promising a vibrant and inclusive future for all.