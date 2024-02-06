Seville's Ancient Convent Opens Its Doors to Travelers: A Tale of Tradition and Adaptation

In the heart of Seville, Spain, a unique travel proposition beckons. Nestled within the ancient walls of the 16th-century Convent of Saint Mary of Jesus, a cluster of apartments offer a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life. These apartments, however, are not just another addition to the city's thriving short-term rental market. They are a testament to a novel approach adopted by a cloistered community of nuns, seeking to reconcile their traditional lifestyle with the pressing need for sustainable income.

A Leap of Faith

The decision to venture into the short-term rental market was born out of necessity. With dwindling vocations and an aging community, the Order of St Clare found themselves at a crossroads. The departure of the convent's doorman and his family, who lived in the flat initially considered for a long-term lease, presented an opportunity. However, the nuns were clear about one thing: their religious vocation would not be compromised. The administration of the rentals, therefore, had to be outsourced.

A Harmonious Partnership

Javier Bernal and Luis Bidon, two Seville residents, heard about the opportunity through word of mouth. A year-long agreement was struck, and the duo took on the task of renovating and managing the apartments. Today, their efforts have transformed the largest room of the convent into a caretaker's quarters and brought four uniquely charming apartments to life.

Attracting a Diverse Crowd

The allure of residing within a 16th-century convent has attracted a diverse mix of travelers. Interestingly, the property has seen a higher percentage of Spanish guests compared to regular tourist properties. With prices ranging from €90 to €180 and a minimum two-night stay, the apartments promise peace, light, and calm, delivering an experience that is both unique and profoundly authentic.