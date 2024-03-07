SETU Carlow Student Evelyn Cooper Launches Cookbook for Breast Cancer Charity

At SETU Carlow, a heartwarming initiative has taken shape, driven by the determination and compassion of Evelyn Cooper, a second-year bioscience student. Moved by a close relative's cancer diagnosis, Cooper embarked on a unique journey to make a difference, leading to the creation of the Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Cook Book, with proceeds going to Breast Cancer Ireland. This endeavor not only highlights Cooper's commitment to her community but also showcases the supportive spirit of SETU students and staff.

Inspiration Behind the Initiative

Cooper's inspiration stemmed from a personal connection to cancer, prompting her to leverage her position as a volunteer peer mentor at SETU Carlow. She reached out to the university community, gathering simple yet delightful recipes from students, staff, and friends. Her efforts were supported by peers in the bioscience department, who helped design and compile the cookbook. The project symbolizes more than a collection of recipes; it represents a unified stand against breast cancer and a beacon of hope for those affected by the disease.

Community Support and Launch Success

The cookbook launch was a significant event, marked by the presence of David Denieffe, who introduced speakers including Karen Walsh from Breast Cancer Ireland and Aisling Fitzgerald, a breast cancer survivor. Their stories and insights added depth to the evening, emphasizing the importance of the cause and the impact of the cookbook project. The launch was a resounding success, with the first batch of cookbooks selling out and raising €825 on the night of 28 February. This achievement underscores the collective effort of the SETU Carlow community and the widespread support for breast cancer research and awareness.

As more orders continue to be filled, the initiative's success story is far from over. Cooper's dual role as a student and volunteer exemplifies the potent combination of education and empathy. Her actions, supported by the SETU family, have set a precedent for future endeavors, highlighting how individual initiative can spark community-wide movements. The Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy Cook Book has become a symbol of unity, resilience, and hope, embodying the spirit of giving back and making a tangible difference in the fight against breast cancer.