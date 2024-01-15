en English
Fashion

Serge Lutens Unveils Home Fragrance Collection: Scented Narratives Within Your Space

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Serge Lutens Unveils Home Fragrance Collection: Scented Narratives Within Your Space

Renowned perfumer, Serge Lutens, has unveiled a captivating collection of five home fragrances, each meticulously crafted to evoke a distinct atmosphere and setting. Drawing inspiration from the architectural gem of his expansive Riad in Marrakech, a project he has nurtured for over four decades, Lutens has intertwined his memories and emotions into each fragrance, challenging the user to engage with the scent on a deeply personal level.

Transcending Perfumery: The Art of Storytelling

Esteemed for his contributions to various artistic fields, including music, literature, fashion, and makeup, Lutens sees perfume as a fusion of imagery and language. His creations reflect pivotal moments in his life, and like abstract paintings, they elicit emotional responses, differing from one individual to another. A world in every bottle, his fragrances are subjective experiences, inviting the wearer to connect and interpret their narratives.

The Fragrance Collection: A Journey Through Scent

The home fragrance collection is a sensory voyage. It includes ‘La Maison Japonaise’, an amalgamation of incense and bay leaf, and a Scottish-inspired scent that marries the robustness of coffee with the earthiness of oak wood. ‘The Maison Arabe’ mirrors the opulence of his Marrakech home, while ‘Le Jardin Arabe Mesk-El-La”l’ dances with floral notes. Lastly, ‘L’Armoire ‘a Linge’ offers a comforting, clean aroma reminiscent of freshly laundered linen.

A Proustian Approach to Perfumery

Lutens likens creating perfumes to penning novels, with both having strong literary and olfactory origins. His work in perfumery has been compared to Marcel Proust’s impact on literature, creating scents with ‘Proustian accents’ that can evoke intense emotional worlds and forgotten memories. The launch of Lutens’ home fragrance collection allows enthusiasts to experience his olfactory storytelling within the sanctuary of their homes.

Fashion Lifestyle Morocco
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

