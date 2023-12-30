Seoul Rises as a New Favorite Among Bruneian Travelers

Seoul, South Korea’s bustling capital, is rapidly climbing the popularity charts among Bruneian travelers, securing a spot alongside long-time favorites such as Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Bangkok. The city’s appeal was evident in the nearly full flight from Bandar Seri Begawan to Incheon Airport, and the presence of Bruneian families among the 100,000 visitors that thronged Myeongdong Street on Christmas Eve.

Arrival in a Winter Wonderland

Ameer, a Bruneian teenager, was greeted with a snowy welcome in Seoul, with temperatures dipping to minus six degrees Celsius during his visit. Despite the chill, the energy and vibrancy of the city left him and many others spellbound.

Attractions Galore for Bruneians in Seoul

The allure of Seoul for Bruneians extends beyond its scenic winter landscapes. The city offers a range of attractions from shopping for Korean cosmetics at stores like Olive Young to clicking photos with replicas of K-Pop stars. The Nami Island, famous from Korean dramas, and the tantalizing halal street food on Myeongdong Street are other notable highlights. Raisya, another Bruneian visitor, pointed out the popularity of Hongdae Street among the younger crowd and lauded the sustainability efforts of South Korean hotels, notably the use of digital keys for room access to reduce their carbon footprint.

South Korea’s Green Initiatives

While visitors like Raisya are appreciating the sustainability efforts at a micro-level, South Korea is making strides at a macro level too. The country’s steel production, accountable for almost 40% of its industrial greenhouse gas emissions, is undergoing a green transition. The government has established a ₩150 billion fund to support low emission steel production. Korean steelmakers have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, aligning with global initiatives like SteelZero, which promotes procurement of 100% net zero steel by 2050.

Furthering the sustainability drive, Guesthouse The Kims, a sustainable guest house in Seoul, has been winning hearts with its garden, shared lounge, free WiFi, air-conditioned accommodations with mountain views, and a 24-hour front desk. Its location near the Gyeongbokgung Palace and Jogyesa Temple, along with free parking and a grocery delivery service, adds to its charm.

