Selling Sunset Star Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce, Seeks Joint Custody and Spousal Support

Chelsea Lazkani, known for her role on Netflix's Selling Sunset, has officially filed for divorce from her husband Jeff Lazkani, ending nearly seven years of marriage. Citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, the document submission marks a significant turn in the personal life of the real estate agent.

Love Story to Legal Proceedings

The couple's journey began in 2015 when Chelsea, originally planning a brief stay in Los Angeles, met Jeff through Tinder. Their love story quickly escalated, leading to a marriage in August 2017. Throughout their relationship, Jeff played a crucial role in Chelsea's career, introducing her to Jason Oppenheim and paving her way to the Selling Sunset cast. Despite these contributions, Chelsea is now seeking joint custody of their two children, Maddox and Melia, alongside spousal support, signaling a challenging yet amicable attempt to co-parent post-divorce.

Career Impact and Future Speculations

Chelsea's professional life has been significantly influenced by her relationship with Jeff, from her meeting with Jason Oppenheim to her subsequent rise on Selling Sunset. With the show spotlighting her career and personal life, fans are left wondering how this new development will affect Chelsea's future on the series and her real estate career. The absence of a prenuptial agreement, as noted in the divorce filings, also raises questions about the division of assets between the couple.

Reflections on Love, Career, and Change

Chelsea's decision to file for divorce marks a pivotal moment in her life, blending personal changes with professional implications. As she navigates through this transition, her story underscores the complexities of managing a public career alongside private challenges. The outcomes of the divorce proceedings, particularly regarding custody and financial support, will undeniably influence Chelsea's path forward, both as a parent and a real estate professional in the public eye.