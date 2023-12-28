en English
Lifestyle

Security Alert Issued for ABS-CBN News Website Amid DIY Photoshoot Feature

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:55 am EST
Security Alert Issued for ABS-CBN News Website Amid DIY Photoshoot Feature

The inventive couple, Joshua Poreno and his wife, Bayan Patroller Lyka Walin-Pareno, have caught the public’s attention with their cost-effective and imaginative Do-It-Yourself (DIY) maternity photo shoot. This unique approach to capturing the beauty of pregnancy was highlighted in the community report segment on abscbn.news.

Security Alert on ABS-CBN News Website

However, an important security alert has been issued concerning the website www.abscbn.news. There is a potential risk of information theft, including passwords, messages, or credit cards from users who proceed to the site. The security certificate for the site, issued by R3, is set to expire on February 19, 2024. As of today, December 28, 2023, the certificate chain includes certificates from Let’s Encrypt and the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG).

Implications of the Security Alert

Users are warned to exercise caution when accessing www.abscbn.news due to the potential risk of a misconfiguration or an attacker intercepting the connection. As the threat of cybercrime continues to increase globally, it is essential for users to stay informed about potential security risks and take the necessary precautions when browsing the web.

ABS-CBN’s Recent History

In a related development, ABS-CBN, the largest television news channel in the Philippines, was recently shut down by the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. This shutdown followed a cease-and-desist order issued by the country’s National Telecommunications Commission after ABS-CBN’s license expired. The closure of ABS-CBN, which employed 11,000 people, was a significant blow to the country’s media landscape. The channel had been at odds with Duterte due to its refusal to air his campaign ads in 2016 and its detailed coverage of his controversial war on drugs.

Lifestyle Philippines Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

