Secret Unveils Whole Body Deodorant: A Step Towards Normalizing Body Odor Conversations

Antiperspirant brand Secret has unveiled a ground-breaking product line named Secret Whole Body Deodorant. This collection, promising a 72-hour clinically proven odor protection, is engineered to combat odor on multiple body parts including under breasts, private areas, and feet. The range comprises an aluminum-free stick, cream, and spray, all of which are kind to the skin, apply clear, and are permeated with meticulously formulated fragrances.

Addressing Whole Body Odor

Through their research, Secret discovered that women frequently grapple with whole body odor, a struggle that often incites stress and behavioral alterations such as taking more showers and steering clear of closeness with others. In an attempt to tackle this issue, the new product line seeks to normalize discussions about body odor, thereby empowering women with enhanced confidence.

A Strategic Partnership

As a part of their launch strategy, Secret has forged a partnership with ThirdLove, an inclusive intimates brand celebrated for its diverse sizing and dedication to applauding all body types. Starting February 21, customers shopping at ThirdLove.com will receive a complimentary full-size Secret Whole Body Deodorant with their purchase, valid while supplies last.

Endorsed by Health Professionals

The collection, recommended by gynecologists and dermatologists, is devoid of potentially irritating ingredients and is accessible at major retailers with a proposed price of $12.99. Both Secret and ThirdLove share a common mission of bolstering women's confidence and comfort through their product offerings.