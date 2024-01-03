Sealy and QVC Unveil Exclusive Mattress Sale with Advanced Sleep Technology

In a bid to enhance the quality of sleep for customers across the globe, premium mattress brand Sealy has teamed up with QVC to unveil an exclusive mattress sale. The sale features the Sealy Advantage Deluxe Gel Memory Pillowtop Mattress and related sets at significantly discounted prices. The mattress, reputed for its advanced technology and superior comfort, is part of a limited-time offer valid until January 7.

Revolutionizing Sleep with Cutting-Edge Technology

The Sealy Advantage Deluxe Gel Memory Pillowtop Mattress is a testament to Sealy’s commitment to innovation. The mattress is outfitted with the Advantage Latex Supreme Pillowtop technology, which amalgamates Latex, foam, and twice-tempered springs to provide unparalleled body support. To enhance personalized comfort, the mattress incorporates memory foam, a feature that has received rave reviews from satisfied customers.

Temperature regulation and air circulation are ensured through the inclusion of Geltex. Additionally, the mattress is finished with SmarTex for moisture-wicking and ProShield for allergen protection. The EdgeGuard technology, which incorporates 800 mini-pockets, enhances the durability of the mattress, ensuring it stands the test of time.

British Quality Assurance and Attractive Offers

Manufactured in Britain, the mattresses come with a five-year guarantee, underscoring Sealy’s confidence in their quality. The sale includes not just the mattress alone, but also options for a Divan set with flexible storage drawers and an Ottoman set with a space-efficient storage base. These combinations offer customers an opportunity to make the most of their investment.

Customers stand to save up to £1,000 on the mattress, £1,502 on the mattress with Divan, and a whopping £2,150 on the mattress with Ottoman. The inclusion of a free two-man delivery service, setup, as well as old bed and mattress recycling, further enhances the value proposition for customers. To facilitate affordability, Sealy and QVC are also offering an option for 5 easy payments with QVC’s payment solution.

Imminent Deadline and Exclusive Discounts for New Customers

While the sale offers substantial savings, the deadline is looming. Interested shoppers need to act promptly to seize this opportunity. As an additional perk, new customers can avail a £5 discount with a promotional code. This collaboration between Sealy and QVC underscores their commitment to making quality sleep affordable and accessible to all.