Scranton Gears Up for St. Patrick's Day: Honors Parade Organizers and Dignitaries

In the heart of northeast Pennsylvania, the spirit of St. Patrick's Day is blossoming with preparations and celebrations in full swing. The St. Patrick's Day Parade Association of Lackawanna County recently hosted its Annual Dignitary Dinner in Dunmore, bringing together key figures and community members in anticipation of the region's largest annual celebration set for March 9 in Scranton.

Annual Dignitary Dinner: A Prelude to the Parade

The dinner, a tradition in its own right, saw a gathering of the people who are the backbone of the upcoming St. Patrick's parade. Among those honored were the grand marshal, parade organizers, and past members of the Lackawanna County Saint Patrick's Parade Association. The event was a vibrant affair, marked by green attire and a shared enthusiasm for the festivities ahead. Notables in attendance included local news reporters Julie Dunphy and Mark Hiller from 28/22 News, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, and various elected officials, all coming together to toast to St. Patrick and the community.

Celebrating Community and Tradition

St. Patrick's Day holds a special place in the hearts of those in northeast Pennsylvania, particularly in Scranton, where the annual parade is a significant community event. Gary Duncan, the St. Patrick's Parade Day Historian, captured the essence of the evening, highlighting the family-oriented nature of the parade and the sense of unity it brings to the community. The festivities leading up to the parade also include a celebratory mass and a two-mile run, setting the stage for a day filled with joy, tradition, and communal spirit.

Looking Forward to the Parade

As March 9 approaches, anticipation builds for what is expected to be a memorable St. Patrick's Day parade in Scranton. The efforts of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Association of Lackawanna County and the support of the community promise a day of celebration that honors both the patron saint and the strong Irish heritage of the region. With the annual dignitary dinner setting the tone, Scranton is poised to host a parade that not only celebrates St. Patrick but also the bonds that tie the community together.

As Scranton prepares to don its greenest garbs and showcase its Irish pride, the city reflects the broader celebration of heritage, culture, and community spirit that St. Patrick's Day embodies. The parade, a culmination of hard work and communal effort, stands as a testament to the enduring traditions that enrich the fabric of northeast Pennsylvania.