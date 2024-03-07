SCP Hotels Unveils Eco-Friendly Laguna Surf Lodge: A New Wave in Holistic Hospitality

Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels has recently introduced the Laguna Surf Lodge in Laguna Beach, California, marking a significant advancement in holistic hospitality. This initiative blends the state's surf culture with SCP's ethos of wellness, kindness, and environmental stewardship. Located directly on the beach and a short walk from Laguna Beach's vibrant village, the lodge offers a unique experience that combines the thrill of surfing with the tranquility of a wellness retreat.

Reviving a Laguna Beach Icon

The transformation of the former Laguna Riviera Hotel into the Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP represents a significant investment in both the local community and the environment. Under the guidance of Kelly Ogden and AC Atherton, the lodge has undergone a comprehensive renovation. The design incorporates natural materials, custom furniture, and a color palette that reflects the surrounding landscape, creating a space that is both modern and respectful of Laguna Beach's rich heritage. The lodge's accommodations feature ocean-view suites, family-friendly bunks, and rooms equipped with private decks and fireplaces, all designed to enhance guests' connection with nature.

Wellness and Adventure at Your Doorstep

The Laguna Surf Lodge offers an array of activities geared towards health, adventure, and relaxation. Guests can start their day with a 'Dawn Patrol' surf session or explore the area's hidden gems in the SCP Woodie. The lodge's wellness offerings extend to complimentary yoga sessions and mindfulness practices designed to rejuvenate the mind and body. For families, the Lil' Groms Program ensures that even the youngest guests have an engaging and enriching stay. Additionally, the lodge's signature Peaceful Rooms offer a sanctuary free from electronic distractions, promoting a restful and restorative sleep experience.

Commitment to Positive Impact

True to SCP's mission, every stay at the Laguna Surf Lodge contributes to environmental and community initiatives. This commitment is exemplified through partnerships with organizations like SeaTrees, which focus on marine ecosystem restoration and combating climate change. Guests can enjoy their stay knowing they are supporting efforts that have a real and positive impact on the planet. The lodge's approach to hospitality demonstrates that luxury and sustainability can coexist, offering a model for the future of the industry.

As the Laguna Surf Lodge by SCP welcomes guests, it stands as a testament to the possibility of harmonizing luxury, adventure, and sustainability. This unique destination not only offers a memorable California beach experience but also invites guests to be part of a movement towards more conscious and responsible travel. The lodge's opening is a call to those who seek adventure, wellness, and a deeper connection to the world around them, making it a landmark development in the evolution of holistic hospitality.