en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Scooter’s Coffee Invites Customers to Share Love Stories in Unique Valentine’s Day Campaign

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
Scooter’s Coffee Invites Customers to Share Love Stories in Unique Valentine’s Day Campaign

As the world braces for another frosty winter, Scooter’s Coffee presents an opportunity to warm hearts with the power of love. The coffee chain has launched a unique campaign that encourages customers to share their love stories. The initiative, which is part of the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, is designed to celebrate every kind of love – be it between partners, family members, friends, or even pets.

Share Your Love Story

Customers are invited to submit their love stories, with the chance of having them featured on a billboard in Omaha, as well as on Scooter’s Coffee’s social media platforms. This engaging initiative not only promotes the brand but also creates a platform for individuals to express and share their personal experiences of love. The deadline for story submissions is January 7th, giving customers a week to pen their heartwarming tales.

Submission Guidelines

Alongside their narrative, Scooter’s Coffee requests that participants include a high-resolution image with their submission. Entries are to be sent to a designated email address, provided specifically for this campaign. The selected customer, in addition to seeing their love story shared on a billboard and social media, will receive a Scooter’s Coffee branded Stanley Quencher insulated mug.

A Celebration of Love

With this initiative, Scooter’s Coffee is not just promoting its brand, but also fostering a sense of community and connection among its customers. It’s an invitation to embrace and celebrate love in its many forms, turning the chill of winter into a season of warmth and affection. As the countdown to Valentine’s Day begins, the coffee chain is set to make it a memorable one for its customers, one love story at a time.

0
Lifestyle Social Issues United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
3 mins ago
Walmart's Ozark Trail Tumblers: A Cost-Effective Alternative to Stanley's
Stanley tumblers, distinguished for their robustness, have carved a niche in the market for portable drinkware. Yet, a new contender has appeared on the scene that promises similar features at a fraction of the price. Walmart now stocks Ozark Trail tumblers, which bear striking resemblance to Stanley’s offerings not just in aesthetics but also in
Walmart's Ozark Trail Tumblers: A Cost-Effective Alternative to Stanley's
Stanz-Troyer Rebrands as Raydia Food Group, Eyes Future Growth
10 mins ago
Stanz-Troyer Rebrands as Raydia Food Group, Eyes Future Growth
TikToker Highlights 'Too Good To Go' App in Fight Against Food Waste
11 mins ago
TikToker Highlights 'Too Good To Go' App in Fight Against Food Waste
The Art of Pairing Books with Beverages: A Winter Reading Guide
3 mins ago
The Art of Pairing Books with Beverages: A Winter Reading Guide
Mission BBQ and Sugarfire Smokehouse Expand: A Fiery Boost for Local Economies
7 mins ago
Mission BBQ and Sugarfire Smokehouse Expand: A Fiery Boost for Local Economies
Texas Shoppers Frenzied Over Exclusive 'Galentine's Day' Tumblers
8 mins ago
Texas Shoppers Frenzied Over Exclusive 'Galentine's Day' Tumblers
Latest Headlines
World News
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
33 seconds
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
FA Cup Third Round: A Stage for Potential Upsets and High Stakes
48 seconds
FA Cup Third Round: A Stage for Potential Upsets and High Stakes
Cane Bay High School Wrestling Team Shines at May River Shark Invitational
51 seconds
Cane Bay High School Wrestling Team Shines at May River Shark Invitational
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
58 seconds
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Stars of Carrum: A Racing Star's Unexpected Demise Shocks the Equestrian World
1 min
Stars of Carrum: A Racing Star's Unexpected Demise Shocks the Equestrian World
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
1 min
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
Christie Strategy Group Welcomes Ryan Sanford as New Manager of Public Affairs and Communications
1 min
Christie Strategy Group Welcomes Ryan Sanford as New Manager of Public Affairs and Communications
Florida Office Surgery Centers Face Disciplinary Actions
1 min
Florida Office Surgery Centers Face Disciplinary Actions
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
1 min
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
26 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app