Scooter’s Coffee Invites Customers to Share Love Stories in Unique Valentine’s Day Campaign

As the world braces for another frosty winter, Scooter’s Coffee presents an opportunity to warm hearts with the power of love. The coffee chain has launched a unique campaign that encourages customers to share their love stories. The initiative, which is part of the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, is designed to celebrate every kind of love – be it between partners, family members, friends, or even pets.

Share Your Love Story

Customers are invited to submit their love stories, with the chance of having them featured on a billboard in Omaha, as well as on Scooter’s Coffee’s social media platforms. This engaging initiative not only promotes the brand but also creates a platform for individuals to express and share their personal experiences of love. The deadline for story submissions is January 7th, giving customers a week to pen their heartwarming tales.

Submission Guidelines

Alongside their narrative, Scooter’s Coffee requests that participants include a high-resolution image with their submission. Entries are to be sent to a designated email address, provided specifically for this campaign. The selected customer, in addition to seeing their love story shared on a billboard and social media, will receive a Scooter’s Coffee branded Stanley Quencher insulated mug.

A Celebration of Love

With this initiative, Scooter’s Coffee is not just promoting its brand, but also fostering a sense of community and connection among its customers. It’s an invitation to embrace and celebrate love in its many forms, turning the chill of winter into a season of warmth and affection. As the countdown to Valentine’s Day begins, the coffee chain is set to make it a memorable one for its customers, one love story at a time.