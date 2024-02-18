Scoop & Sketch: A Unique Blend of Art, Culinary Delights, and Philanthropy

Imagine stepping into a cafe where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee melds seamlessly with the creative energy of a tattoo parlor. This is not the beginning of a whimsical story, but the reality of Scoop & Sketch, a groundbreaking establishment nestled in the heart of Geylang Lor 23. Opened by renowned tattoo artist Alan Q and his partner Daryl Tham, this unique cafe has quickly become a sanctuary for both art aficionados and food lovers alike. By day, patrons can indulge in a sumptuous array of gelatos, waffles, and beverages; by night, the space transforms, offering a glimpse into the world of live tattooing. What sets this venue apart is not just its eclectic mix, but its commitment to blending artistry with altruism, promising an experience that feeds the soul as much as the body.

The Heart of Creativity and Compassion

Alan Q and Daryl Tham are no strangers to the art scene, having etched their names in the world of tattoos. Their latest venture, Scoop & Sketch, is a testament to their vision of creating a space where art can be both created and celebrated. The cafe's second floor plays host to the Naked Skin Tattoo parlour, where diners can watch as masterpieces are inked onto skin. This integration of food and art offers a unique sensory experience, blending the visual excitement of tattooing with the comforting allure of gourmet treats. Yet, it is their commitment to giving back that truly sets them apart. Plans are underway to introduce a range of merchandise designed by the artists, with proceeds slated for donation to orphanages, marrying the love for art with a heart for philanthropy.

A Taste of Innovation

At Scoop & Sketch, the gelato is not just a dessert; it's a journey. Crafted in a central kitchen by Alan and Daryl, who were inspired by their experiences with an ex-tattoo client, each flavor tells a story. The duo's foray into the culinary world is driven by a desire to offer something unique to their patrons, resulting in a menu that's as inventive as their tattoos. Beyond gelato, the cafe serves up waffles, beverages, and an array of creative offerings that reflect their passion for artistry and excellence. The cafe's pet-friendly policy and late operating hours ensure that it's a welcoming space for all, at any time.

More Than Just Skin Deep

The realm of temporary tattoos at Scoop & Sketch introduces patrons to a world where art transcends the canvas. On weekends, the cafe offers temporary jagua tattoos, allowing customers to wear their art on their skin temporarily. This initiative not only provides a skin-deep ritual experience but also celebrates the ancient culture and symbolism behind these designs. Laine Too, the company behind these unique temporary body art creations, ensures that each piece is safe, latex-free, and hypoallergenic. Their commitment to delivering a high-quality, lasting experience is evident in their use of highly trained professional artists who travel extensively to bring this art to life at parties, trade shows, and festivals across the country.

In a world where the lines between different art forms often blur, Scoop & Sketch stands out as a beacon of creativity and innovation. Alan Q and Daryl Tham have not only created a space where art and culinary delights coexist but have also woven a thread of generosity through their endeavors. As patrons enjoy their gelato and watch the live inking action, they become part of a larger narrative—one that celebrates art, supports communities, and leaves a lasting impression, both on the skin and in the heart.