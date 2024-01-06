Scientist Rosie Moore Tackles Sexism Amid Her Wildlife Career

When it comes to the dangerous world of wildlife ecology, 27-year-old Rosie Moore is no stranger to challenges. Yet, surprisingly, the most formidable obstacles she faces are not the pythons, alligators, and crocodiles she regularly handles, but the insidious sexism and online trolling she experiences for being a woman in science who dares to express her personality.

Unjustified Criticism and Sexism

The spatial ecologist frequently comes under fire for posting bikini pictures online, with critics accusing her of unprofessionalism. Yet, the irony of these accusations is not lost on Rosie, who deals with hazardous wildlife and even euthanizes predators as part of her job. These criticisms highlight a clear disconnect between society’s perception of scientists and the reality of their lives and personalities.

Navigating a Male-Dominated Field

Sexism pervades Rosie’s professional life as well, with disturbing instances of sexual harassment from supervisors and inappropriate voice messages from male colleagues. She attributes this discrimination to power dynamics within the scientific community, where men often hold senior positions. However, Rosie remains hopeful about future change. She believes that the situation can improve with greater awareness and respect for women in scientific fields.

Inspiring Future Female Scientists

Despite the challenges, Rosie is fervently passionate about her work. Collecting data on animals and their habitats, working late nights, and battling mosquitoes are all part and parcel of her job. But, for her, these inconveniences pale compared to the satisfaction of contributing to the field of ecology. Above all, Rosie is determined to inspire young girls to consider careers in science. She wants to shatter the stereotype that scientists are nerdy and unattractive, proving that one can be adventurous, outdoorsy, and a ‘normal girl’ while working in the scientific field.