Scheana Shay's Dream Home: A Modern Farmhouse Retreat in Sherman Oaks

Scheana Shay, a Southern California native, and long-time cast member of the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, has bought a new home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. The modern farmhouse style property, built in 2016, is located in a prime area south of the Blvd, offering quick access to both the 101 and 405 freeways.

A Modern Farmhouse Haven

The $2.5 million home spans approximately 2,000 square feet of living space, exuding warmth and charm. Featuring three bedrooms with wood floors, two remodeled bathrooms, and a spacious master retreat with a fireplace and walk-in closet, the house is a perfect blend of modern and rustic elements.

Brand new windows and sliding doors let in ample natural light, highlighting the open floor plan and inviting atmosphere. Central A/C ensures comfort throughout the seasons, while the large front yard and private backyard with fruit trees offer tranquil outdoor spaces to unwind.

State-of-the-Art Amenities

In addition to its contemporary farmhouse aesthetic, the property boasts state-of-the-art technology, including a full-house sound system and surveillance cameras. The modern kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, and the house features a washer and dryer for added convenience.

A two-car parking space with an electric vehicle charger and gardening service complete the package, making this the perfect sanctuary for the busy reality star, podcast host, and entrepreneur.

A Thriving Community

The Sherman Oaks neighborhood provides a thriving community where Scheana can enjoy the best of Southern California living. The house is walking distance to shopping centers, theaters, and restaurants, and allows pets on the property.

As an added bonus, the property includes a rented, completely separate detached house in the back, providing potential rental income or space for visiting friends and family.

With its modern amenities, cozy charm, and prime location, Scheana Shay's new home is truly a dream come true for the reality TV personality and entrepreneur. As she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, this farmhouse oasis will serve as the perfect backdrop for her next chapter.