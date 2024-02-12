Savor the Flavors of New England: A Culinary Journey Through Historic Inns

Immerse yourself in a culinary journey at three historic inns nestled in the heart of New England. These charming retreats, located in Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut, offer more than just luxurious accommodations and breathtaking views. They provide an unparalleled dining experience that will awaken your senses and leave you craving more.

Oyster Shucking and Tastings at The Vanderbilt

Begin your gastronomic adventure at The Vanderbilt in Newport, Rhode Island. This iconic inn, known for its exquisite architecture and stunning oceanfront views, invites you to indulge in a multisensory programming that celebrates the region's rich culinary heritage. Join their acclaimed chefs for an oyster shucking tutorial followed by a tasting of the freshest oysters, perfectly paired with local wines and spirits.

The Vanderbilt's commitment to showcasing the best of New England's bounty extends beyond their oyster program. The inn's dining room serves up a delectable menu featuring seasonal ingredients sourced from nearby farms and fisheries. From the succulent seafood dishes to the mouthwatering desserts, every meal is a testament to the inn's dedication to providing a truly exceptional dining experience.

Hands-On Cooking Classes at White Barn Inn

Continue your culinary journey at the White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine. Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of this coastal town, the inn offers private cooking classes alongside its talented culinary team. Discover the secrets of contemporary New England cuisine as you work side-by-side with the chefs, using locally sourced ingredients to create unforgettable dishes.

The White Barn Inn's commitment to sustainability and farm-to-table dining is evident in every aspect of their culinary program. Guests are encouraged to explore the inn's organic garden, where they can handpick herbs and vegetables for their cooking classes. This immersive experience not only allows guests to learn new cooking techniques but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the region's agricultural traditions.

A Vegetable-Forward Tasting Menu at The Mayflower Inn & Spa

Conclude your culinary tour at The Mayflower Inn & Spa in Washington, Connecticut. Surrounded by the serene beauty of the Litchfield Hills, this historic inn offers personalized culinary experiences that will tantalize your taste buds and nourish your soul.

One such experience is the inn's vegetable-forward tasting menu, inspired by the chef's previous role at a Michelin-starred restaurant. This innovative menu showcases the best of the season's produce, artfully presented in a series of exquisite dishes that celebrate the natural flavors and textures of each ingredient. Pair your meal with a carefully curated selection of wines, handpicked to complement the menu's vibrant flavors.

From the oyster shucking tutorials at The Vanderbilt to the hands-on cooking classes at White Barn Inn and the vegetable-forward tasting menu at The Mayflower Inn & Spa, these historic New England inns offer a unique and unforgettable dining experience that transcends the ordinary. Immerse yourself in the rich culinary traditions of the region, and embark on a gastronomic journey that will leave you with lasting memories and a newfound appreciation for the art of fine dining.

These historic inns in Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut provide an exceptional dining experience that combines the best of New England's culinary heritage with innovative techniques and a focus on sustainability. From multisensory programming to personalized culinary experiences, these inns offer a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the region's rich culinary traditions and discover the flavors that make New England a true gastronomic destination.