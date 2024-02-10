Savor the Flavors at the John Paulding Historical Society's Annual Wine Tasting Event

The John Paulding Historical Society is rolling out the red carpet for its annual wine tasting event, slated for March 16. The doors will swing open at 6 PM, inviting guests to a movie-themed extravaganza that promises a delightful fusion of wines and cheeses. This major fundraiser for the historical society is open to all adults aged 21 and above.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Affair

The event, helmed by Lois Beamer, the steadfast leader of the event committee, will feature an array of wines from across the globe. Guests will have the opportunity to savor these exquisite blends, paired with a selection of gourmet cheeses. The wine and cheese tasting is not just a sensory delight, but also a significant source of funds for the historical society, enabling it to continue its preservation efforts.

Tickets and Timings

Advertisment

Tickets for this glittering event must be purchased in advance. They are available from Kauser Trucking, Lois Beamer, or the John Paulding Historical Society itself. With the museum set to open its doors on Tuesdays starting February 20, tickets can be secured at the museum during its hours of operation. Additionally, updates regarding the event, including ticket availability, will be shared on the museum's Facebook page and through local news media.

A Toast to History

The John Paulding Historical Society's wine tasting event is more than just a celebration of fine wines and cheeses. It is a toast to the rich history and heritage that the society strives to preserve. As guests raise their glasses in this virtual gathering, they will not only be honoring the past but also contributing to its preservation for future generations.