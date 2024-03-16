Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Heartfelt Tributes

Savannah Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman marked a significant milestone on Friday, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. The occasion was commemorated with a series of nostalgic and loving posts on Instagram, where both shared memories from their 2014 wedding in Tucson, Arizona, alongside more recent family photos with their children, Vale and Charley. Guthrie, taking a day off from her anchor duties at Today, emphasized her enduring love for Feldman in a touching message.

Decade of Love and Laughter

The couple's journey began when they started dating in 2009, leading to an engagement in 2013 and culminating in their nuptials the following year. Their relationship has flourished over the decade, welcoming two children into their lives and sharing countless laughter-filled moments. Feldman's posts reflected on the joy and love that have defined their 10 years of marriage, showcasing the deep bond they share.

Family Life and Personal Touches

Guthrie and Feldman's life together has been enriched by their children, Vale and Charley, who have added immense joy and purpose to their lives. Guthrie, in an interview, shared her admiration for Feldman's practical skills around the house, a trait that initially attracted her to him. This hands-on, problem-solving approach has resonated within their family, reinforcing Feldman's role as a dependable and loving father and husband capable of fixing almost anything.

Reflections and Future Aspirations

As they look back on their decade together, Guthrie and Feldman's celebration is not just about marking a date but reflecting on the journey they have shared, the challenges they have overcome, and the love that has grown stronger with time. Their anniversary posts not only celebrate their past but also look forward to more years filled with love, laughter, and shared experiences. Their story is a testament to the enduring power of love, commitment, and partnership in marriage.