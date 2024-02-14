Saturday Night Sways: Ephraim City's Musical Gathering

On select Saturday nights, starting February 24, the Ephraim City Community Center will be alive with the rhythm and sway of music as it hosts the much-anticipated return of the 'Saturday Night Sways' series. Nestled in the heart of Ephraim City, this community hub is set to bring locals together in a celebration of dance and music, featuring the talented sounds of local bands Junction 89 and the Sanpete Jazz Messengers.

Advertisment

The Beat of the Community

As the sun sets on these special Saturday evenings, the Ephraim City Community Center will transform into a dance floor, pulsating with the sounds of classic rock, country, big band, and swing tunes. The 'Saturday Night Sways' series aims to provide an inclusive, fun-filled experience for residents of all ages, offering dance instruction for novices and open dance floor sessions for everyone to let loose and enjoy.

A Musical Medley

Advertisment

Junction 89 and the Sanpete Jazz Messengers, two of Ephraim City's most beloved local bands, will take turns in the spotlight, treating attendees to an eclectic mix of musical genres. These talented musicians have a wealth of experience in delighting audiences, and their passion for performance promises to make each 'Saturday Night Sways' event an unforgettable experience.

"We are thrilled to be part of the 'Saturday Night Sways' series," said lead singer of Junction 89, Sarah Thompson. "There's something truly magical about bringing people together through music and dance, and we can't wait to share our love for both with the community."

Accessible Fun for All

Advertisment

In an effort to make these events as accessible as possible, the Ephraim City Community Center is offering admission at the door or through discount punch cards. This ensures that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the captivating atmosphere and energy of the 'Saturday Night Sways' series, without breaking the bank.

Upcoming dates for these community dances include February 24, March 2 and 16, and April 13 and 20. With the return of the 'Saturday Night Sways' series, the Ephraim City Community Center is set to become the beating heart of entertainment in the area, providing locals with a chance to connect, dance, and share in the joy of music.

So, mark your calendars, put on your dancing shoes, and prepare to be swept off your feet by the infectious rhythms of Junction 89 and the Sanpete Jazz Messengers. The 'Saturday Night Sways' series is more than just an event; it's a celebration of community, connection, and the power of music to bring people together.