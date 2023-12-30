en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Saturday Lotto and Lotto Plus Results Announced: Winning Numbers and More

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:13 pm EST
Saturday Lotto and Lotto Plus Results Announced: Winning Numbers and More

On Saturday, December 30, 2023, the results for the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws were announced. The winning numbers for the Lotto draw are 09, 10, 15, 17, 35, 37 with a Bonus of 04. For Lotto Plus 1, the numbers are 02, 13, 18, 21, 26, 46 with a Bonus of 34, and for Lotto Plus 2, the numbers are 03, 13, 25, 37, 39, 48 with a Bonus of 17.

Checking Payouts and Other Available Services

Players can verify the payouts for each draw using the provided links. Additionally, News24 offers a free alert service that notifies users about the winning numbers shortly after each draw. Beyond lotto updates, the platform also enables users to engage in crosswords, word puzzles, sudoku, and a weekly news quiz.

Wine Learning and Appreciation

In addition to these services, News24 offers a bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Dalene Fourie. This newsletter focuses on wine-making, providing insights and learning opportunities for wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Understanding Cookies on News24

The News24 website uses cookies to enhance user experience. These cookies serve various purposes, including enabling site functionality, measuring performance, enhancing personalization, and allowing targeted advertising. Understanding these functionalities helps users navigate the website more efficiently.

0
Lifestyle South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Dining and Shopping: Who's Open and Who's Not?

By Israel Ojoko

North Carolina Pastor Arrested for Assaulting Cook at McDonald's

By Quadri Adejumo

Matthew McConaughey's New Year's Reflection: Embracing 'Green Lights' Journey

By Rizwan Shah

Martha Stewart's 'Thirst Trap' Selfie Goes Viral, Boosts Parisian Boutique's Recognition

By BNN Correspondents

Martha Stewart's Sultry Selfie Sparks Instagram Buzz on Aging Graceful ...
@Lifestyle · 1 hour
Martha Stewart's Sultry Selfie Sparks Instagram Buzz on Aging Graceful ...
heart comment 0
Rise in Thrift Store Prices: A Post-Pandemic Trend

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rise in Thrift Store Prices: A Post-Pandemic Trend
A Beer Lover’s Guide: Top 11 Brews of the Year and the Philosophy of Beer Drinking

By Ayesha Mumtaz

A Beer Lover's Guide: Top 11 Brews of the Year and the Philosophy of Beer Drinking
Keke Palmer’s Holiday Season Amidst Legal Battle with Ex

By Salman Akhtar

Keke Palmer's Holiday Season Amidst Legal Battle with Ex
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence

By BNN Correspondents

The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected
45 seconds
Australia's Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected
Aston Villa's Rise to the Top: A Game Changer for Premier League
1 min
Aston Villa's Rise to the Top: A Game Changer for Premier League
Caleb Love: The Scoring Machine Boosting Arizona Wildcats
7 mins
Caleb Love: The Scoring Machine Boosting Arizona Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys Gear Up for a Showdown Against South Carolina State
9 mins
Oklahoma State Cowboys Gear Up for a Showdown Against South Carolina State
Maine Official Disqualifies Trump from Ballot, Sparks National Debate
9 mins
Maine Official Disqualifies Trump from Ballot, Sparks National Debate
Matteo Darmian Renews Contract with Inter Milan, Firmly Anchored as Team's Pillar
11 mins
Matteo Darmian Renews Contract with Inter Milan, Firmly Anchored as Team's Pillar
Israeli PM Eyes Control Over Controversial 'Philadelphi Corridor'
11 mins
Israeli PM Eyes Control Over Controversial 'Philadelphi Corridor'
Behind the Scenes: Sunak, Cummings, and the Conservative Party's Election Strategy
12 mins
Behind the Scenes: Sunak, Cummings, and the Conservative Party's Election Strategy
Arbroath's Goalkeeper Ali Adams Scores Stunning Goal in Outfield Role
20 mins
Arbroath's Goalkeeper Ali Adams Scores Stunning Goal in Outfield Role
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
1 hour
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
2 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
4 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
5 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
6 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
6 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
6 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
7 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app