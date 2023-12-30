Saturday Lotto and Lotto Plus Results Announced: Winning Numbers and More

On Saturday, December 30, 2023, the results for the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws were announced. The winning numbers for the Lotto draw are 09, 10, 15, 17, 35, 37 with a Bonus of 04. For Lotto Plus 1, the numbers are 02, 13, 18, 21, 26, 46 with a Bonus of 34, and for Lotto Plus 2, the numbers are 03, 13, 25, 37, 39, 48 with a Bonus of 17.

Checking Payouts and Other Available Services

Players can verify the payouts for each draw using the provided links. Additionally, News24 offers a free alert service that notifies users about the winning numbers shortly after each draw. Beyond lotto updates, the platform also enables users to engage in crosswords, word puzzles, sudoku, and a weekly news quiz.

