Lifestyle

Sarah Paulson Celebrates Holland Taylor’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute; Continues to Shine on Broadway

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Sarah Paulson Celebrates Holland Taylor's Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute; Continues to Shine on Broadway

In a heartfelt display of affection, 49-year-old actress Sarah Paulson celebrated her partner, Holland Taylor’s 81st birthday in a unique manner. The ‘American Horror Story’ star took to Instagram, her social media platform with 4.1 million followers, to share a heartwarming compilation of their moments together. The video, a montage of memories, showcased the couple’s journey, highlighting their shared laughter, playful jests, and treasured experiences.

Reliving Memories Through a Montage

The video compilation, lovingly crafted by Paulson, was a chronicle of their relationship, capturing candid moments of the couple sporting paper crowns, making goofy faces, and their shared adventures. One particular image, which Paulson playfully apologized for, showed Taylor with her eyes closed, adding a touch of light-hearted humor to the otherwise sentimental tribute. The backdrop of the video was the song ‘Seasons’ by Needtobreathe, a fitting tribute to the changing and enduring phases of their relationship.

A Decade of Love and Admiration

Paulson and Taylor’s love story began in 2005, but it was not until a decade later that their paths crossed again through social media, blossoming into a relationship. Over the years, Paulson has consistently expressed her admiration for Taylor, often referring to her partner as the most extraordinary, witty, smart, and beautiful person she has ever met. The couple has weathered skepticism and criticism regarding their relationship but remains unfazed, focusing on their love and mutual respect for each other.

Paulson’s Upcoming Ventures

Amidst celebrating her partner’s birthday, Paulson continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. Currently, she is starring on Broadway in the play ‘Appropriate’, demonstrating her versatile acting skills. Fans can also look forward to seeing her in the upcoming psychological horror film ‘Dust’, adding another feather to her already illustrious cap.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

