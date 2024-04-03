Sarah Lahbati Clears Air on New Relationship Rumors After Hong Kong Sighting

MANILA -- Actress Sarah Lahbati has recently addressed swirling rumors regarding her relationship status following her breakup with actor Richard Gutierrez. Speculation ignited after Ogie Diaz, a veteran showbiz reporter, shared on his YouTube vlog that Lahbati was spotted dining with an unidentified man in Hong Kong, sparking conversations across social media platforms.

Clarification and Response

Lahbati, in her statement to the press, clarified that the man in question was merely a friend. She described her trip to Hong Kong as a pursuit of her dream to experience Sea Art Puzzle, a prominent art exhibition. "That photo circulating around is my friend. I visited Hong Kong and met up with different friends there," Lahbati explained, dismissing the romantic connotations linked to the sighting. She further emphasized her current single status, allowing herself the liberty to enjoy time with friends, irrespective of gender.

Dealing with Speculations

Lahbati expressed her nonchalance towards the negative speculations and rumors that have perennially surrounded her. "Is it unfair? Is It bothering me? No. It takes a lot more for something to bother me," she stated, highlighting her resilience against public scrutiny. Lahbati's life has been a canvas of colorful intrigues, from her pregnancy with her son Zion to her recent split from Gutierrez, she remarked on her accustomedness to being the subject of public speculation.

Unbothered and Moving Forward

Lahbati's stance on the entire situation is one of unbothered assurance. She reaffirms her right to engage with friends of the opposite sex and to navigate her singlehood as she deems fit. Despite the initial stir caused by the sighting and subsequent rumors, Lahbati is focused on her showbiz comeback and co-parenting her children with Gutierrez. Her story serves as a reminder of the complexities of public figures' personal lives, often misconstrued or amplified by public and media speculation.

As Lahbati continues her journey in the limelight, her recent clarification sheds light on the realities faced by celebrities dealing with personal matters under the public's watchful eye. It's a testament to the importance of discerning the truth from rumors, especially in the age of rampant social media speculation.