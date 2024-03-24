Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli Thrive in Marriage, Promote Plant-Based Living

Four years into their marriage, Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are not just navigating the challenges of their busy careers but are also making significant strides in their personal lives. The couple has recently been in the spotlight for their advocacy of a plant-based lifestyle and their collaborative efforts in various business ventures, highlighting their growth both as individuals and as partners.

Support and Success in Married Life

At the core of Sarah and Matteo's relationship is a mutual support system that has enabled them to excel in their respective careers. Sarah's recent accolades, including the Global Force Award from Billboard and being named "Woman of the Year" by Billboard Philippines, were celebrated moments that Matteo proudly shared with her. Matteo, on his end, juggles a morning show, acting roles, and multiple business ventures, all while being a fitness advocate and serving as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Philippine Army. Their endorsement of several brands together further cements their status as a power couple.

Advocacy for a Plant-Based Lifestyle

The couple's shared interest in plant-based living led to the organization of the Green Market at G Studios, promoting healthier lifestyle choices and supporting local farmers. This initiative is part of their broader commitment to creating a positive impact on society and the environment. Both Sarah and Matteo credit their families, especially their mothers, for their success and values, highlighting the importance of familial support in their journey.

Future Aspirations and Projects

Looking ahead, Sarah and Matteo are excited about the prospects of expanding their family and continuing their advocacy work. They are planning more initiatives like the Green Market and are looking forward to Sarah's international tour. These endeavors reflect their desire to balance personal fulfillment with societal contributions, setting an inspiring example for many.

As Sarah and Matteo Guidicelli continue to navigate married life, their story serves as a testament to the power of partnership in achieving personal and shared goals. Their journey underscores the importance of supporting one another in pursuits while contributing positively to society, offering a model of success that is both inspiring and attainable.