Santa Express: A Cherished Holiday Tradition in New Jersey

The Magic of the Santa Express

For 28 years, the Santa Express, a festive train ride in Richland, New Jersey, has been a beacon of holiday joy for families in Cape May County and Atlantic County. As Christmas approaches, the train transforms into a magical journey complete with melodious live music, tantalizing snacks, comforting hot chocolate, and an enchanting visit from Santa Claus himself.

Riding into Hearts and Traditions

Passengers like Annie D’Agostino have found their delight in the Santa Express experience, with many considering it an integral part of their annual holiday traditions. The train ride exudes an aura that binds families and friends in a shared experience of joy, laughter, and togetherness that encapsulates the spirit of the holiday season.

The Conductor’s Joy

Alexander Chmelowitz, the conductor of the Santa Express, revels in the radiant smiles and positive reactions from children and customers when they catch their first glimpse of the train. For him, the joy he witnesses underscores his purpose and provides a sense of satisfaction that goes beyond his duty of operating the train.

Santa’s Message of Togetherness

Santa Claus, the iconic figure of Christmas, underscores the importance of togetherness and family during the holiday season. His presence on the Santa Express serves as a reminder of the ethos of love, sharing, and unity that Christmas represents. While the Santa Express ends its operations on December 23rd, the Cape May Seashore Lines continue to provide their services all year round, ensuring that the spirit of joy and togetherness extends beyond the holiday season.