en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Santa Express: A Cherished Holiday Tradition in New Jersey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Santa Express: A Cherished Holiday Tradition in New Jersey

The Magic of the Santa Express

For 28 years, the Santa Express, a festive train ride in Richland, New Jersey, has been a beacon of holiday joy for families in Cape May County and Atlantic County. As Christmas approaches, the train transforms into a magical journey complete with melodious live music, tantalizing snacks, comforting hot chocolate, and an enchanting visit from Santa Claus himself.

Riding into Hearts and Traditions

Passengers like Annie D’Agostino have found their delight in the Santa Express experience, with many considering it an integral part of their annual holiday traditions. The train ride exudes an aura that binds families and friends in a shared experience of joy, laughter, and togetherness that encapsulates the spirit of the holiday season.

The Conductor’s Joy

Alexander Chmelowitz, the conductor of the Santa Express, revels in the radiant smiles and positive reactions from children and customers when they catch their first glimpse of the train. For him, the joy he witnesses underscores his purpose and provides a sense of satisfaction that goes beyond his duty of operating the train.

Santa’s Message of Togetherness

Santa Claus, the iconic figure of Christmas, underscores the importance of togetherness and family during the holiday season. His presence on the Santa Express serves as a reminder of the ethos of love, sharing, and unity that Christmas represents. While the Santa Express ends its operations on December 23rd, the Cape May Seashore Lines continue to provide their services all year round, ensuring that the spirit of joy and togetherness extends beyond the holiday season.

0
Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Santa Express: A Cherished Holiday Tradition in New Jersey

By Nimrah Khatoon

Chainaki: A Taste of Afghan Tradition and Warmth

By Saboor Bayat

Kansas City Restaurant Week 2024: A Culinary Delight for a Cause

By BNN Correspondents

The Ultimate Checklist for Preparing for a Job Interview

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Missing Man's Terrier Found: New Leads in the Search for Jordan van De ...
@New Zealand · 5 mins
Missing Man's Terrier Found: New Leads in the Search for Jordan van De ...
heart comment 0
K9 Advocacy Manitoba Achieves Charity Status: A New Chapter in Animal Rescue

By Sakchi Khandelwal

K9 Advocacy Manitoba Achieves Charity Status: A New Chapter in Animal Rescue
Paul George Sports $1,690 Amiri Overshirt, Making a Bold Fashion Statement

By Salman Khan

Paul George Sports $1,690 Amiri Overshirt, Making a Bold Fashion Statement
A Year of Culinary Innovation: Triangle’s Gastronomic Scene in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

A Year of Culinary Innovation: Triangle's Gastronomic Scene in 2023
Marley Spoon vs QuiteLike: A Battle of Taste, Variety, and Convenience

By Ebenezer Mensah

Marley Spoon vs QuiteLike: A Battle of Taste, Variety, and Convenience
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
20 seconds
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
31 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
32 seconds
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
32 seconds
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
33 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
36 seconds
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
38 seconds
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
45 seconds
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
58 seconds
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
33 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
41 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app